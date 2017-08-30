Man breaks into Myrtle Beach restaurant, steals counterfeit bill

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A man reportedly broke into a Myrtle Beach restaurant early Tuesday morning, but the only thing he managed to steal was a counterfeit $50 bill left in the register.

Police responded to the 3500 block of Northgate Road Tuesday morning after an employee received a call from the restaurant’s alarm company, according to a Myrtle Beach Police report. The employee said she arrived to find that the glass front door of the restaurant had been shattered.

The employee went on to tell police that nothing was missing or taken, except for a counterfeit $50 bill that was in the register.

Police reviewed the surveillance video, which showed a male suspect dressed all in black hit the bottom glass of the door with a crowbar at 4:32 a.m. He then entered the business, jumped the counter, fumbled with the register and grabbed the counterfeit bill. He then left through the front door.

The suspect was wearing a black hoodie with a half-mask covering his face, the report states. He also had black pants, black gloves, a small black backpack and a black crowbar.

