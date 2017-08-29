Black and teal behind the wheel

The lady in Black, will have a touch of teal and black this weekend.More >>
The wheels on your vehicle are a hot commodity and thieves are going after them at area car dealerships too. But some are fighting back. This is a closer look at the technology some hope can help.More >>
According to a post from the North Myrtle Beach Chiefs’ Facebook page, both JV and Varsity football games against West Brunswick High will be moved up, “in anticipation of inclement weather for Friday night.”More >>
Thousands of residents are stranded and in need of help as flood waters resulting from Hurricane Harvey still fill the streets of many Texas communities.More >>
Rest assured, Texas residents. South Carolina is on its way to help.More >>
A group of Dalraida residents expressed extreme relief as they learned that the man who made them “prisoners” in their own homes will not be returning to their neighborhood after receiving a hefty prison term.More >>
Charges have been filed against an Arkansas couple accused of committing sexual acts in public places and recording them in Jonesboro.More >>
Three years ago, five young Lexington County children were murdered in a manner that’s hard to comprehend.More >>
A close family friend allegedly abducted the girl, strangled her and threw her off a bridge.More >>
Not many people can experienced the week Larissa McCorkle has had. Her youngest daughter, 25 year old LaChandra Ciera McCorkle died Saturday afternoon in a collision with a marked Charlotte Mecklenburg Police vehicle.More >>
Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.More >>
Continued heavy rainfall from Tropical Storm Harvey is expected to worsen the flood situation in southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana, the National Hurricane Center reported early Tuesday morning.More >>
