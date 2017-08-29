Black and teal behind the wheel

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - The lady in Black, will have a touch of teal and black this weekend.



"I'm very excited to represent Coastal Carolina University on our Brandonbilt Motorsports number 90 this weekend at Darlington, Too Tough Too Tame," said CCU student and NASCAR driver Brandon Brown.



Junior CCU student Brandon Brown will represent his home state of Virginia with his Dick Trickle throwback paint scheme. With a nod to his home away from home.



"It's really cool to tie in both teal nation down here at my home for nine months out of the year. As well as representing the home two color scheme. I'm actually from Woodbridge, Virginia. But Richmond, Virginia is about two hours south. So it's very close to home."



Brown was mobbed by fellow classmates this evening and wants to make them proud in his first ever race in Darlington on Saturday.



"I love that I get to represent them as an ambassador for the university. So the hype for this race has come all year. So i really really want to perform well."



What will it take to do so?



"Our strongest thing is going to be keeping it off the wall. Staying clean. Racing others with respect, but at the same time, we need to be aggressive. We need to get to the front. We need to show what teal nation has to offer in our home state of South Carolina," Brandon Brown said.



