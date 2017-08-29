Local businesses, national organizations offering opportunities to provide Harvey relief to Texas

Fleet Feet stores across the country are accepting donations of shoes and clothes to help those impacted by Hurricane Harvey. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Thousands of residents are stranded and in need of help as flood waters resulting from Hurricane Harvey still fill the streets of many Texas communities.

Those who are looking for a way to donate to relief efforts have several unique options.

Local opportunities:

In Surfside Beach, the owners of Famous Hamburger Joe’s, located at 1410 U.S. 17 South, announced that 100 percent of the profit from every hamburger sold from now through Sept. 11 will be donated to Harvey relief efforts.

“We decided that a portion of profit wasn’t good enough – let’s give all hamburger profit for a while, as long as the restaurant can afford it. So that’s what we’re doing,” said co-owner Tony Cherney in a press release. “People who may not know how to donate to the relief effort or how much, now can contribute by just buying a burger.”

More info here.

Coastal Carolina University is also collecting relief items for those affected by Harvey.

According to information on the university’s Facebook page, supplies needed are cleaning kits for families.

Those kits will include such items as buckets, bleach, detergents, brooms, paper towels and other cleaning essentials.

The drop-off location is CCU’s Arcadia Hall Office, located at 132 Chanticleer Drive West in Conway.

The Cooper House at 6011 Dick Pond Road is collecting supplies for those affected by Harvey on September 1 and 2. According to the event venue's Facebook listing, they are collecting clothes, bottled water and toiletries. They ask for small items only, and no furniture or other large items.

Be Well Meals and Juice Bar at 121 Gateway Drive in Myrtle Beach is accepting supplies Thursday and Friday to be delivered to Texas. The items most needed are: diapers, adult diapers, personal hygiene items, toiletries, formula, medical supplies (asprin etc), cleaning supplies. They ask that supplies be dropped off in a bag or box for delivery this weekend.

National efforts:

Fleet Feet stores across the country are collecting new and gently used shoes and clothes to support those impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

“Hey, if you've got something that's gently used or if you just want to come in and buy something for us to box up and send down there, or if you've got things in the closet that you're not using, there's going to be a lot of people down there that could use this stuff,” said Paul Rogers, with the local Fleet Feet store on North Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach.

Volunteers helping with immediate disaster relief say shoes and clothes are not on their short list of supplies needed during the search and rescue phase of recovery, but they are helpful during recovery.

Most charities right now prefer monetary donations.

Those who would like to make a donation via the American Red Cross can do so by calling (800) 733-2767, visiting the organization’s website or texting HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 contribution.

Some other ways to donate are by giving blood or providing accommodations for evacuees.

Click here for more ways you can help.

