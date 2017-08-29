Crews respond to structure fire in Florence, investigators unable to determine cause

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Investigators were unable to determine what led to a structure fire early Tuesday evening on Lawson Street in Florence.

According to a press release from the Florence Fire Department, crews responded to the blaze in the 500 block of Lawson Street at 5:10 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, they say smoke coming from the structure, the release stated. An interior attack was made to extinguish the fire.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.