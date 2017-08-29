FIRST ALERT: Break from the clouds and rain on Wednesday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Clearing skies and lower humidity arrive for the middle of the week before more unsettled weather moves in.

Skies will continue to clear through tonight as an area of low pressure pulls away from the region. Slight cooler and less humid weather will filter into the Carolinas making for a pleasant midweek forecast. Temperatures tonight will drop into the middle and upper 60s. More sunshine returns for Wednesday with comfortable afternoon temperatures in the lower and middle 80s.

Thursday through Friday will see a return to more humidity as the combination of moisture from the remnants of Harvey and a cold front begin to settle into the region. A few showers and storms on Thursday will give way to better chances by Friday and Saturday. No day is expected to be a washout, but downpours will be likely from time to time.

While the Labor Day weekend will start off with rain chances on Saturday, improving weather quickly moves in by Sunday and Monday as drier weather returns to the Carolinas. Sunny skies are on tap for both days with afternoon temperatures in the 80s and lower humidity.