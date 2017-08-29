NMBHS football games rescheduled due to forecast

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – According to a post from the North Myrtle Beach Chiefs’ Facebook page, both JV and Varsity football games against West Brunswick High will be moved up, “in anticipation of inclement weather for Friday night.”

A post on the West Brunswick High School Trojans’ Facebook page says the teams are being proactive “due to the forecast.”

The JV football game will be played Wednesday, August 30, at North Myrtle Beach at 6 p.m.

The Varsity football game will be played Thursday, August 31, at West Brunswick, at 7 p.m.