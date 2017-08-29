Mother takes issue with dress code at Horry County school, felt daughter was unfairly punished

An Horry County mother is wondering why her daughter and two friends were asked to leave school because of these outfits. (Source: Wendy Hurley)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – An Horry County mother has taken issue with the enforcement of the dress code at one local school.

The mother claims her daughter and two other girls were sent home from Socastee High School due to violating the dress code.

According to the mother, the girls were wearing a T-shirt and jeans and were sent home because of the “bralets” under their shirts.

She said she does have pictures of the clothes that got her daughter sent home.

