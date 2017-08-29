Armed robbery suspect found hiding under house in Bennettsville

A man is in custody after troopers say he hit and killed a man who walking along Highway 51 in Georgetown County Monday night. William Colton Fulton, 22, contacted law enforcement Tuesday morning and turned himself in, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The pedestrian hit has been identified as Aric Myers, from Connecticut.More >>
A suspect was found hiding under a house, and was arrested and charged after he slammed a woman to the ground and took two money bags from her, which belong to the business where she worked, according to officials.More >>
Sidney Moorer’s obstruction of justice trial continued Tuesday morning for a second day. Moorer is accused of kidnapping in connection to Heather Elvis’ disappearance.More >>
The obstruction of justice trial for Sidney Moorer, the man accused of kidnapping missing woman Heather Elvis and obstructing the investigation into her disappearance, continues Tuesday.More >>
A cinderblock home on Little River Neck Road in North Myrtle Beach was destroyed by fire Tuesday morning, displacing a family o three, according to officials.More >>
A group of Dalraida residents expressed extreme relief as they learned that the man who made them “prisoners” in their own homes will not be returning to their neighborhood after receiving a hefty prison term.More >>
The disaster is unfolding on an epic scale, with the nation's fourth-largest city mostly paralyzed by the storm that has parked itself over the Gulf Coast.More >>
Lakewood Church was not designated a hurricane shelter, but the church says flooding made it "inaccessible."More >>
Before the storm that arrived Friday as a Category 4 hurricane is gone, some parts of Houston and its suburbs could get as much as 50 inches of rain.More >>
A video on Twitter of a little girl wandering in the flooded streets holding her sippy cup in Pearland, TX has gone viral on Twitter.More >>
Three years ago, five young Lexington County children were murdered in a manner that’s hard to comprehend.More >>
WAFB’s Kiran Chawla and Rick Portier are embedded with the group “Cajun Navy 2016.” The same group helped rescue numerous people during the August 2016 flood in south Louisiana. They are now helping to rescue people in metro Houston, Texas. Follow Kiran Chawla on Facebook for more remarkable live videos of rescue efforts. Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.More >>
Not many people can experienced the week Larissa McCorkle has had. Her youngest daughter, 25 year old LaChandra Ciera McCorkle died Saturday afternoon in a collision with a marked Charlotte Mecklenburg Police vehicle.More >>
Dozens of people called 911 in panic watching a woman drive all over the roadway and in the median on I-75 South near Springboro on Aug. 19.More >>
