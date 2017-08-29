Armed robbery suspect found hiding under house in Bennettsville

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – A suspect was found hiding under a house, and was arrested and charged after he slammed a woman to the ground and took two money bags from her, which belong to the business where she worked, according to officials.

Javonda Morris is charged with armed robbery and second-degree assault, according to the Bennettsville Police, according to a news release from the Bennettsville Police Department.

Police responded to a call for an armed robbery at the corner of Main and Marlboro streets in Bennettsville at about 9:08 a.m., the release states. The victim said a man approached her with a gun, slammed her to the ground, forcefully took two money bags from her, the fled on foot. She said the bags belonging to the business where she worked.

Officers with the Bennettsville Police Department, along with the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office, located the Morris hiding under a home on Robeson Street in Bennettsville. He was taken into custody without incident. Officers found the money and evidence linking Morris to the crime.

“The Bennettsville Police Department would like to commend the citizens of Bennettsville who, stepped forward in providing crucial information in the apprehension of this suspect,” the release states.

Morris is incarcerated at the Marlboro County Detention Center awaiting bond.

Bennettsville Police say this is an ongoing investigation which may lead to more arrests.

