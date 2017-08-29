Radiator leak prompts HAZMAT team response to South Strand Medical Center

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A radiator leak at the South Strand Medical Center prompted a response from the Horry County Fire Rescue's HAZMAT team Tuesday morning.

The team initially responded to the area near the South Strand Medical Center for a report of a strange, strong smell, according to HCFR spokesman Mark Nugent.

The HAZMAT team arrived at the 5000 block of Highway 17 Bypass at about 11:40 a.m. The building was evacuated, the crews were still trying to determine the source of the odor as of 12:05 p.m.

Mark Nugent confirmed that a radiator leak was the cause of the smell, and the scene was cleared by about 12:50 p.m.

