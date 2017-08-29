On October of 2016, Hurricane Matthew swept across the South Carolina PeeDee Region; this momentous catastrophe left many families stranded and devastated. Hurricane season began in June and will remain in affect through October; as we advance, it is vital we take the necessary steps to prevent damage to your home.

You may not be able to prevent a hurricane. However, there are steps you may take to prevent additional damage when disaster strikes.

Trim and remove damaged trees and limbs that could potentially cause damage to your home

Secure any loose portions on your rain gutters and downspouts

Clear debris and clogged portions of your gutters to prevent water damage

Remove and store yard decor that may become a hazard

Develop a hurricane preparedness plan, to ensure your family knows what to do in the event of a storm

Once the storm subsides, there is a potential that you may experience additional challenges. Many homes along the Grand Strand suffered substantial water damage due to flooding from the hurricane last year. It is essential the proper cleanup measures are implemented, protecting you and your home from further damage. Instead of tackling cleanup on your own, hire a professional water restoration company to take care of the situation for you.

Why hire a professional restoration team?

Within 24 hours, growth of mold, mildew, fungus, and bacteria can begin to develop in a water damaged home. Mold not only causes damage to the structure of your home, it also poses as a significant health risk to both you and your family.

If your home contains water damage and is not properly dried and repaired the structural stability could be compromised; this could increase the chances of your home collapsing.

When your home is jeopardized due to water damage, hiring a restoration expert is the key to protecting the health of your family and the structure of your home. Vines Plumbing and Water Restoration can inspect the home, checking for damage that the homeowner may not see. With an immediate response, Vines Plumbing and Water Restoration can assist in minimizing the amount of damage to your home of facility. Don’t hesitate, call today at 843-251-2540.

