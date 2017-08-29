North Myrtle Beach home destroyed by fire, family of 3 displaced

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A cinderblock home on Little River Neck Road in North Myrtle Beach was destroyed by fire Tuesday morning, displacing a family o three, according to officials.

The interior of the home is a complete loss, and two adults and a child were displaced. The Red Cross is working with them to find temporary residence, according to NMB spokesman Pat Dowling. There were no injuries.

A portion of the road was closed Tuesday morning while crews worked to control and extinguish the fire.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.