Fire closes part of Little River Neck Road in North Myrtle Beach

A Coward man was located and taken into custody after he allegedly robbed the Coward Truck Stop Sunday morning, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
A structure fire has closed Little River Neck Road near the 4500 block Tuesday morning. According to a news alert from the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety, the road is closed due to the fire. Officials advise residents to avoid the area if possibleMore >>
Authorities are still trying to determine the cause of an explosion at a Moncks Corner home Monday night that police say injured one person.More >>
The obstruction of justice trial for Sidney Moorer, the man accused of kidnapping missing woman Heather Elvis and obstructing the investigation into her disappearance, continues Tuesday.More >>
Tammy Moorer, the wife of Sidney Moorer who is also accused of kidnapping missing woman Heather Elvis, appeared in court Tuesday morning for a pre-trial hearing. Tammy Moorer is accused of violating the gag order in the case for posting information about the Heather Elvis case to her Facebook page, according to court documents.More >>
A group of Dalraida residents expressed extreme relief as they learned that the man who made them “prisoners” in their own homes will not be returning to their neighborhood after receiving a hefty prison term.More >>
The disaster is unfolding on an epic scale, with the nation's fourth-largest city mostly paralyzed by the storm that has parked itself over the Gulf Coast.More >>
Lakewood Church was not designated a hurricane shelter, but the church says flooding made it "inaccessible."More >>
Three years ago, five young Lexington County children were murdered in a manner that’s hard to comprehend.More >>
Police believed a teller pulled an alarm that spooked these sinning sisters, who most likely aren't nuns.More >>
Before the storm that arrived Friday as a Category 4 hurricane is gone, some parts of Houston and its suburbs could get as much as 50 inches of rain.More >>
Dozens of people called 911 in panic watching a woman drive all over the roadway and in the median on I-75 South near Springboro on Aug. 19.More >>
Two people have died and four have been wounded in a mass shooting at the Clovis-Carver Public Library.More >>