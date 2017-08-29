Pre-trial hearing held for Tammy Moorer for violation of gag order

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Tammy Moorer, the wife of Sidney Moorer who is also accused of kidnapping missing woman Heather Elvis, appeared in court Tuesday morning for a pre-trial hearing.

Tammy Moorer is accused of violating the gag order in the case for posting information about the Heather Elvis case to her Facebook page, according to court documents.

Judge Markley Dennis said a pre-trial hearing was held Tuesday before Sidney Moorer headed into day two of his obstruction of justice trial, and it was determined that the matter needed to be investigated further. The case has been continued until her next court appearance can be scheduled by the administrative judge.

One of the lawyers representing Moorer appears to be Bill Nettles, a former U.S. Attorney for South Carolina, according to Anchor Kaitlin Stansell, who was in the courtroom.

