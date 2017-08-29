FIRST ALERT: System still developing off of our coast and keeping our eye on another area in the tropics

The WMBF Storm Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices. Our new weather app has an interactive radar, 10 day and hourly forecasts for any city.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The area of disturbed weather that brought heavy rain over our area last night is now accelerating north along the NC coast.

It is still not considered a tropical storm despite winds clocking in at 40 mph, but it is expected to organize enough to develop into a tropical storm as it moves through the Outer Banks of North Carolina this afternoon.

Rain has essentially come to an end for the Grand Strand. We'll have a little lingering drizzle this morning and then clouds stick around through the afternoon. This along with a north breeze will keep temperatures locked into the low 80s today. The wind could become gusty again this afternoon on the back side of the system as it moves north.

In the meantime, we're also keep a close watch on another area of thunderstorms that is near the Cape Verde Islands off the coast of Africa. It has become more organized since yesterday and has a good chance of becoming a named storm in the next 5 days. The long-rage forecast brings it near the Lesser Antilles Islands, so it is still too far away to determine if it will be an East Coast threat, but we will keep an eye on it.

