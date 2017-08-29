You’ve got to see this little girl’s unbelievable hole in one

What a shot! A 6-year-old girl was caught on camera as she got a physics-defying hole-in-one at a Myrtle Beach mini-golf course. Liss Jones shared the Facebook video of her daughter sinking the amazing shot, smiling all the while.More >>
A person was killed Monday night while walking along Highway 51 in Georgetown County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The pedestrian was hit by an unidentified vehicle around 9:30 p.m., near the Georgetown County Detention Center, said Corporal Sonny Collins. The vehicle involved left the scene.More >>
The area of disturbed weather is pushing to the north and even with 40mph winds, it is still not organized enough to be considered a tropical storm. The rain associated with the system is almost completely out of the area.More >>
Monday’s tropical system in the Atlantic left some areas in Conway flooded. One of those areas was Reaves Ferry Landing at the Waccamaw River. The parking lot was almost completely flooded with water. People who live nearby say the area experiences flooding frequently. They also say the flooding Monday brought back memories from Hurricane Matthew.More >>
A fire that destroyed a mobile home in Horry County is under investigation. Horry County Fire Rescue crews first tweeted about the fire on Juniper Bay Road at Ole Kristol Road at 12:37 a.m. Tuesday.More >>
A group of Dalraida residents expressed extreme relief as they learned that the man who made them “prisoners” in their own homes will not be returning to their neighborhood after receiving a hefty prison term.More >>
Lakewood Church was not designated a hurricane shelter, but the church says flooding made it "inaccessible."More >>
The disaster is unfolding on an epic scale, with the nation's fourth-largest city mostly paralyzed by the storm that has parked itself over the Gulf Coast.More >>
Before the storm that arrived Friday as a Category 4 hurricane is gone, some parts of Houston and its suburbs could get as much as 50 inches of rain.More >>
Two people have died and four have been wounded in a mass shooting at the Clovis-Carver Public Library.More >>
Three years ago, five young Lexington County children were murdered in a manner that’s hard to comprehend.More >>
The alligator was taken in the Southwest Alligator Hunting Zone by the hunting party of Bryan Burnside of Brandon near Natchez.More >>
Dozens of people called 911 in panic watching a woman drive all over the roadway and in the median on I-75 South near Springboro on Aug. 19.More >>
The Seattle Times apologized on social media Monday after misidentifying the state of Mississippi as Alabama on a Hurricane Harvey tracking map.More >>
