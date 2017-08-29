You’ve got to see this little girl’s unbelievable hole in one - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

You’ve got to see this little girl’s unbelievable hole in one

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Liss Jones' daughter smacks the golf ball, sending it ricocheting around the course. (Source: Liss Jones on Facebook) Liss Jones' daughter smacks the golf ball, sending it ricocheting around the course. (Source: Liss Jones on Facebook)
After sinking the shot, Jones' daughter turns and walks off as her family is shocked by the hole in one. (Source: Liss Jones) After sinking the shot, Jones' daughter turns and walks off as her family is shocked by the hole in one. (Source: Liss Jones)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – What a shot! A 6-year-old girl was caught on camera as she got a physics-defying hole-in-one at a Myrtle Beach mini-golf course.

Liss Jones shared the Facebook video of her daughter sinking the amazing shot, smiling all the while.

The young girl winds up, bringing her golf club all the way behind her and faking her family out as she slowly brings it back down to the green. She then gives the ball a forceful wallop, sending it ricocheting around the course before it bounces a few feet from the hole. Then, the ball amazingly bounces right into the hole as Jones’ daughter laughs and struts off – “like a boss,” as they say.

Jones said the family was able to get a round of mini-golf in at Treasure Island Golf in Myrtle Beach before the storm brought heavy rains Monday afternoon.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

