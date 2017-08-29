Little girl sinks an unbelievable hole in one

After sinking the shot, Jones' daughter turns and walks off as her family is shocked by the hole in one. (Source: Liss Jones)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – What a shot! A 6-year-old girl was caught on camera as she got a physics-defying hole-in-one at a Myrtle Beach mini-golf course.

Liss Jones shared the Facebook video of her daughter Danica sinking the amazing shot, smiling all the while.

Danica winds up, bringing her golf club all the way behind her and faking her family out as she slowly brings it back down to the green.

"Danica thought it would be funny to trick her Daddyo by winding up real big before softly putting her ball to the hole but little did we all know it was going to be the most amazing shot we have ever seen and actually catch it on video!" Jones said.

She then gives the ball a forceful wallop, sending it ricocheting around the course before it bounces a few feet from the hole. Then, the ball amazingly bounces right into the hole as Jones’ daughter laughs and struts off – “like a boss,” as they say.

"Her reaction is priceless as well," Jones said. "So confident and Unphased at what just happened."

Jones said the family was able to get a round of mini-golf in at Treasure Island Golf in Myrtle Beach before the storm brought heavy rains Monday afternoon. She said their family visits every year from Pitman, New Jersey.

