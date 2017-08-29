FIRST ALERT: Rain ending for us as the area of disturbed weather moves north

The WMBF Storm Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices. Our new weather app has an interactive radar, 10 day and hourly forecasts for any city.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF)- The area of disturbed weather is pushing to the north and even with 40mph winds, it is still not organized enough to be considered a tropical storm. The 40mph winds are located well offshore, the Grand Strand only has winds of about 15mph this morning.

The rain associated with the system is almost completely out of the area. Expect a rain-free lunch break, but cloudy and breezy conditions to stick around. Clear skies overnight tonight allow for a cool comfortable start to Wednesday.

