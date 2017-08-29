FIRST ALERT: Rain ending for us as the area of disturbed weather - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

FIRST ALERT: Rain ending for us as the area of disturbed weather moves north

By Marla Branson, Meteorologist
Grand Strand rain and temp planner
Pee Dee temp and rain planner

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF)- The area of disturbed weather is pushing to the north and even with 40mph winds, it is still not organized enough to be considered a tropical storm. The 40mph winds are located well offshore, the Grand Strand only has winds of about 15mph this morning.

The rain associated with the system is almost completely out of the area. Expect a rain-free lunch break, but cloudy and breezy conditions to stick around. Clear skies overnight tonight allow for a cool comfortable start to Wednesday.

