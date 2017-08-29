Darlington Raceway gets ready for big weekend

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) - The Bojangles' Southern 500 race weekend is already bringing thousands of people to the Pee Dee.

New paint is being applied, banners are being hung, and the Track That’s Too Tough to Tame is being transformed into a small city.

Staff at Darlington Raceway said tickets are going fast and if you plan on heading to the race you better get your tickets now.

This year, Brett Michaels is performing during Sunday’s concert; staff said Michaels was picked because of the 80’s throwback theme.

“We are the official throwback weekend of NASCAR, there is no other weekend like us on the schedule. It’s really a trip down memory lane," Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp said. "For the fans, they get to see the former drivers, heroes they watched drive and booed years ago, they are going to be on the property here for the next couple of days. The team get into it with the paint schemes and the drivers get into with their uniforms."

The Oak Ridge Boys are singing the national anthem.

Florence hotels are reporting they are filling up in anticipation of the Bojangles' Southern 500.

High-Rise Hotels said its 300 rooms in the Florence area are nearly full.

The hotel sees more NASCAR staff and teams than regular race fans.

Hotel staff said they think fans get more into camping and tailgating.

Every year, High-Rise hotels see the same teams taking up space in its facilities.

“We have a few rooms left for Sunday night for our race fans. They will go quickly," High-Rise Hotels Director Of sales Jenny Hunt said. "Right here in Florence we have a total of 326 rooms, within High-Rise hotels. All of them are packed all the way until Sunday, we have very few rooms left. We are looking at adding another 189 rooms to this market by this time next year, so we will have the additional rooms to sell for the race next year."

Also, don’t forget all the NASCAR excitement kicks of Thursday with the Darlington Car Hauler Parade.

It will start from the Civic Center and move on to the Raceway.

