Darlington Raceway gets ready for big weekend

A cinderblock home on Little River Neck Road in North Myrtle Beach was destroyed by fire Tuesday morning, displacing a family o three, according to officials.More >>
A cinderblock home on Little River Neck Road in North Myrtle Beach was destroyed by fire Tuesday morning, displacing a family o three, according to officials.More >>
Timmonsville police are looking for the men they say shot a woman in her 80s during an attempted robbery Monday night.More >>
Timmonsville police are looking for the men they say shot a woman in her 80s during an attempted robbery Monday night.More >>
A radiator leak at the South Strand Medical Center prompted a response from the Horry County Fire Rescue's HAZMAT team Tuesday morning.More >>
A radiator leak at the South Strand Medical Center prompted a response from the Horry County Fire Rescue's HAZMAT team Tuesday morning.More >>
Rest assured, Texas residents. South Carolina is on its way to help.More >>
Rest assured, Texas residents. South Carolina is on its way to help.More >>
The Bojangles' Southern 500 race weekend is already bringing thousands of people to the Pee Dee. New paint is being applied, banners are being hung, and the Track That’s Too Tough to Tame is being transformed into a small city.More >>
The Bojangles' Southern 500 race weekend is already bringing thousands of people to the Pee Dee. New paint is being applied, banners are being hung, and the Track That’s Too Tough to Tame is being transformed into a small city.More >>
The disaster is unfolding on an epic scale, with the nation's fourth-largest city mostly paralyzed by the storm that has parked itself over the Gulf Coast.More >>
The disaster is unfolding on an epic scale, with the nation's fourth-largest city mostly paralyzed by the storm that has parked itself over the Gulf Coast.More >>
A group of Dalraida residents expressed extreme relief as they learned that the man who made them “prisoners” in their own homes will not be returning to their neighborhood after receiving a hefty prison term.More >>
A group of Dalraida residents expressed extreme relief as they learned that the man who made them “prisoners” in their own homes will not be returning to their neighborhood after receiving a hefty prison term.More >>
Three years ago, five young Lexington County children were murdered in a manner that’s hard to comprehend.More >>
Three years ago, five young Lexington County children were murdered in a manner that’s hard to comprehend.More >>
Lakewood Church was not designated a hurricane shelter, but the church says flooding made it "inaccessible."More >>
Lakewood Church was not designated a hurricane shelter, but the church says flooding made it "inaccessible."More >>
A video on Twitter of a little girl wandering in the flooded streets holding her sippy cup in Pearland, TX has gone viral on Twitter.More >>
A video on Twitter of a little girl wandering in the flooded streets holding her sippy cup in Pearland, TX has gone viral on Twitter.More >>
Before the storm that arrived Friday as a Category 4 hurricane is gone, some parts of Houston and its suburbs could get as much as 50 inches of rain.More >>
Before the storm that arrived Friday as a Category 4 hurricane is gone, some parts of Houston and its suburbs could get as much as 50 inches of rain.More >>
Gas prices are rising as Hurricane Harvey approaches the Texas coast, where a large portion of the U.S. oil refineries are located.More >>
Gas prices are rising as Hurricane Harvey approaches the Texas coast, where a large portion of the U.S. oil refineries are located.More >>
A Houston police officer drowned in flood waters over the weekend, according to a report from the Houston Chronicle.More >>
A Houston police officer drowned in flood waters over the weekend, according to a report from the Houston Chronicle.More >>