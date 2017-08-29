WMBF News is now on Roku! - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Add our channel for free!

WMBF News is now on Roku!

WMBF News is excited to announce you can now watch our newscasts, weather forecasts, local news video and more on the WMBF News Roku channel!

With the new Roku app, you can watch:

  • Live, local late-breaking newscasts from the WMBF News team
  • Our previously-recorded newscasts
  • Local stories from our reporters and investigative team
  • The latest forecasts from the WMBF First Alert Weather Team
  • Our weekly Legal Access call-in show
  • High school football highlights
  • Southern Weekend video highlighting attractions and interesting stories from around the region
  • And much more!

Add the FREE WMBF News channel to your Roku device today for all the best from WMBF News.

Search the Roku channel store for WMBF, or click here for more information.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

