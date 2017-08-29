WMBF News is now on Roku!

Monday’s tropical system in the Atlantic left some areas in Conway flooded. One of those areas was Reaves Ferry Landing at the Waccamaw River. The parking lot was almost completely flooded with water. People who live nearby say the area experiences flooding frequently. They also say the flooding Monday brought back memories from Hurricane Matthew.More >>
A fire that destroyed a mobile home in Horry County is under investigation. Horry County Fire Rescue crews first tweeted about the fire on Juniper Bay Road at Ole Kristol Road at 12:37 a.m. Tuesday.More >>
A person was killed Monday night while walking along Highway 51 in Georgetown County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The pedestrian was hit by an unidentified vehicle around 9:30 p.m., near the Georgetown County Detention Center, said Corporal Sonny Collins. The vehicle involved left the scene.More >>
The devastation in southeast Texas is unprecedented as Hurricane Harvey made landfall in the Lone Star State over the weekend and dumped over 50 inches of rain across large portions of the area.More >>
A river flood warning has been issued for the Waccamaw River at Conway until further notice. The river will slowly rise to 11.9ft over the next several days. This would put the river at the top of the "minor flood" category. At that point, expect flooding in yards and along some roads in the Lees Landing, Pitch Landing, and Savannah Buff areas.More >>
A group of Dalraida residents expressed extreme relief as they learned that the man who made them “prisoners” in their own homes will not be returning to their neighborhood after receiving a hefty prison term.More >>
Two people have died and four have been wounded in a mass shooting at the Clovis-Carver Public Library.More >>
Three years ago, five young Lexington County children were murdered in a manner that’s hard to comprehend.More >>
Lakewood Church was not designated a hurricane shelter, but the church says flooding made it "inaccessible."More >>
The alligator was taken in the Southwest Alligator Hunting Zone by the hunting party of Bryan Burnside of Brandon near Natchez.More >>
