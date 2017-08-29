WMBF News is now on Roku!

WMBF News is excited to announce you can now watch our newscasts, weather forecasts, local news video and more on the WMBF News Roku channel!

With the new Roku app, you can watch:

Live, local late-breaking newscasts from the WMBF News team

Our previously-recorded newscasts

Local stories from our reporters and investigative team

The latest forecasts from the WMBF First Alert Weather Team

Our weekly Legal Access call-in show

High school football highlights

Southern Weekend video highlighting attractions and interesting stories from around the region

And much more!

Add the FREE WMBF News channel to your Roku device today for all the best from WMBF News.

Search the Roku channel store for WMBF, or click here for more information.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.