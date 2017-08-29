Fire at vacant mobile home under investigation - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Fire at vacant mobile home under investigation

By Jessica Cinardo, Executive Producer
Mobile home destroyed by fire Mobile home destroyed by fire
HCFR crews on scene of mobile home fire HCFR crews on scene of mobile home fire
Cause of fire under investigation Cause of fire under investigation

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A fire that destroyed a mobile home in Horry County is under investigation.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews first tweeted about the fire on Juniper Bay Road at Ole Kristol Road at 12:37 a.m. Tuesday.  The first unit to arrive reported the home was fully involved.

While at the scene, WMBF News learned the mobile home was abandoned.

No one was hurt in the fire, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

