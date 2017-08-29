Fire at vacant mobile home under investigation

A fire that destroyed a mobile home in Horry County is under investigation. Horry County Fire Rescue crews first tweeted about the fire on Juniper Bay Road at Ole Kristol Road at 12:37 a.m. Tuesday.More >>
A fire that destroyed a mobile home in Horry County is under investigation. Horry County Fire Rescue crews first tweeted about the fire on Juniper Bay Road at Ole Kristol Road at 12:37 a.m. Tuesday.More >>
A person was killed Monday night while walking along Highway 51 in Georgetown County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The pedestrian was hit by an unidentified vehicle around 9:30 p.m., near the Georgetown County Detention Center, said Corporal Sonny Collins. The vehicle involved left the scene.More >>
A person was killed Monday night while walking along Highway 51 in Georgetown County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The pedestrian was hit by an unidentified vehicle around 9:30 p.m., near the Georgetown County Detention Center, said Corporal Sonny Collins. The vehicle involved left the scene.More >>
The devastation in southeast Texas is unprecedented as Hurricane Harvey made landfall in the Lone Star State over the weekend and dumped over 50 inches of rain across large portions of the area.More >>
The devastation in southeast Texas is unprecedented as Hurricane Harvey made landfall in the Lone Star State over the weekend and dumped over 50 inches of rain across large portions of the area.More >>
A river flood warning has been issued for the Waccamaw River at Conway until further notice. The river will slowly rise to 11.9ft over the next several days. This would put the river at the top of the "minor flood" category. At that point, expect flooding in yards and along some roads in the Lees Landing, Pitch Landing, and Savannah Buff areas.More >>
A river flood warning has been issued for the Waccamaw River at Conway until further notice. The river will slowly rise to 11.9ft over the next several days. This would put the river at the top of the "minor flood" category. At that point, expect flooding in yards and along some roads in the Lees Landing, Pitch Landing, and Savannah Buff areas.More >>
Timmonsville police are looking for the men they say shot a woman in her 80s during an attempted robbery Monday night.More >>
Timmonsville police are looking for the men they say shot a woman in her 80s during an attempted robbery Monday night.More >>
Before the storm that arrived Friday as a Category 4 hurricane is gone, some parts of Houston and its suburbs could get as much as 50 inches of rain.More >>
Before the storm that arrived Friday as a Category 4 hurricane is gone, some parts of Houston and its suburbs could get as much as 50 inches of rain.More >>
Looters posing as people that needed to be rescued in Houston tried to overtake and shoot at members of the Cajun Navy today. The Cajun Navy posted on their Facebook page that there were shots fired at the boats, but all members are safe. The Cajun Navy is currently on stand down while waiting for a new strategic plan. Louisiana Cajun Navy The Cajun Navy formed over 12 years ago, and have been rescuing stranded flood victims ever since. The group is currently in Housto...More >>
Looters posing as people that needed to be rescued in Houston tried to overtake and shoot at members of the Cajun Navy today. The Cajun Navy posted on their Facebook page that there were shots fired at the boats, but all members are safe. The Cajun Navy is currently on stand down while waiting for a new strategic plan. Louisiana Cajun Navy The Cajun Navy formed over 12 years ago, and have been rescuing stranded flood victims ever since. The group is currently in Housto...More >>