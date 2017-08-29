Reaves Ferry Landing in Conway floods after tropical system

The parking lot of Reaves Ferry Landing was almost completely flooded Monday.

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Monday’s tropical system in the Atlantic left some areas in Conway flooded.

One of those areas was Reaves Ferry Landing at the Waccamaw River.

The parking lot was almost completely flooded with water.

People who live nearby say the area experiences flooding frequently. They also say the flooding Monday brought back memories from Hurricane Matthew.

“It does,” Jennifer Larrimore said. “It does give me flashbacks and memories. It makes me think I need to be better prepared for myself and my children and others who may need help. It’s a sad situation that we’re just going to have to get prepared for.”

Luckily for people who live near the Waccamaw River, the flooding wasn’t nearly as bad as the flooding from Hurricane Matthew or the recent flooding in Houston from Hurricane Harvey.

Lee’s Landing, about a 10 minute drive from Reaves Ferry Landing, didn’t experience any flooding Monday, but that’s expected to change later in the week.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.