SCHP investigating after pedestrian was struck, killed in hit-and-run

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A person was killed Monday night while walking along Highway 51 in Georgetown County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The pedestrian was hit by an unidentified vehicle around 9:30 p.m., near the Georgetown County Detention Center, said Corporal Sonny Collins. The vehicle involved left the scene.

The Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team (MAIT), Highway Patrol’s accident reconstruction team, is working to determine the type of vehicle that struck the pedestrian.

WMBF News will update you once the suspect’s vehicle is identified.

