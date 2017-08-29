Highway Patrol identifies vehicle involved in fatal pedestrian hit and run in Georgetown Co.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

The full SCHP information page about the hit and run. (Source: SCHP)

Foreground: SCHP released these images representing the involved vehicle. (Source: SCHP). Background: Map showing the vicinity where the collision occurred. (Source: Google)

Images representative of the involved vehicle. It is described as a dark-colored 2004 to 2010 BMW. (Source: SCHP)

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A person was killed Monday night while walking along Highway 51 in Georgetown County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The pedestrian was hit by a 2004 to 2010 dark-colored BMW at around 9:15 p.m. in the Browns Ferry area near the Georgetown County Detention Center, said Corporal Sonny Collins. The vehicle involved left the scene with damage to the front passenger side.

The SCHP released images of vehicles representative of the vehicle involved, but noted the suspect vehicle may be any color and model package.

Anyone with information is asked to call SCHP at 843-661-4705, 1-800-768-1505, or *HP from a cell phone. Those with information can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (1-888-274-6372), or text "TIPSC + message" to CRIMES (274637).

The Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team (MAIT), Highway Patrol’s accident reconstruction team, is investigating the accident.

