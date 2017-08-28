UPDATE: Two additional suspects charged in attempted armed robbery of 88-year-old woman in Timmonsville

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

The intersection of Byrd and Kershaw streets is where Timmonsville police said an 88-year-old woman was shot. (Source: Audrey Biesk)

TIMMONSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – Two additional suspects have been arrested in connection with the attempted robbery of an 88-year-old woman Monday night in Timmonsville.

According to Timmonsville Police Chief Billy Brown, Kavon Commander was taken into custody and charged with criminal conspiracy and accessory before the fact.

Brown then confirmed Thursday night that a juvenile suspect was arrested and transferred to Columbia. The juvenile will be charged with attempted murder, criminal conspiracy, kidnapping and possession of a firearm during a violent crime, the chief added.

Earlier this week, Alfred Lamar was arrested and charged with attempted murder, criminal conspiracy, kidnapping and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.

Brown added that police are still actively looking for other persons of interest in this case.

According to investigators, the 88-year-old was shot during the attempted robbery, which happened just after 6 p.m.

Brown said the incident happened at the corner of Byrd and Kershaw streets in Timmonsville. Agents with the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division were called in Tuesday afternoon to assist in the investigation.

The chief said the suspects were traveling in a newer model BMW. He added that two of the men got out of the car and approached the woman, who was in her vehicle.

The assailants put a gun to the window, and when the woman would not open it, they reportedly shot it out, striking the victim in the arm, Brown said.

He added the woman drove off and the suspects shot at her car before driving off themselves toward Florence.

George Young, 72, has lived in the same neighborhood where the shooting happened his entire life. On Tuesday, he said he spent time riding around on his bicycle to talk with neighbors about the shooting and find out if anyone knew the victim.

“I feel very sorry for them, especially someone that old," he said. "You don’t deserve anything like getting shot. I don’t know what to think of it really, just something happening in a small town like this. I’m very concerned because this is my neighborhood and there’s not that many people ever getting shot, especially older women."

According to Brown, the woman’s injury is not expected to be life-threatening, but she is still recovering in the hospital. He added police located the BMW, but declined to give the exact location at this time.

The chief said investigators have other persons of interest they are looking for in connection with the incident. If anyone knows where the suspects are, please call Timmonsville police right away.

