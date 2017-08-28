UPDATE: Two additional suspects charged in attempted armed robbery of 88-year-old woman in Timmonsville

Sidney Moorer found himself behind bars Wednesday night after a jury convicted him of obstruction of justice in connection with the 2013 disappearance of Heather Elvis.More >>
Sidney Moorer found himself behind bars Wednesday night after a jury convicted him of obstruction of justice in connection with the 2013 disappearance of Heather Elvis.More >>
Nobody likes high gas prices, and that includes most business owners in the area. According to one study, prices are up nearly 30 cents in a week, with the possibility of rising even more.More >>
Nobody likes high gas prices, and that includes most business owners in the area. According to one study, prices are up nearly 30 cents in a week, with the possibility of rising even more.More >>
A second person has been arrested in connection with the attempted robbery of an 88-year-old woman Monday night in Timmonsville.More >>
A second person has been arrested in connection with the attempted robbery of an 88-year-old woman Monday night in Timmonsville.More >>
Over 1,600 customers across the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee are without power following severe storms that moved through the area on Thursday.More >>
Over 1,600 customers across the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee are without power following severe storms that moved through the area on Thursday.More >>
The unofficial end of summer will be marked with a number of events across the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee.
The unofficial end of summer will be marked with a number of events across the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee.
It will pass at a distance of about 4 million miles, which in astronomical terms is like getting your hair parted by a Tomahawk missile.More >>
It will pass at a distance of about 4 million miles, about 18 times as far away as the moon, which is really close.More >>
A man in North Carolina tried to elude police by running into the ocean and swimming away. Little did he know, a shark was swimming just feet away.More >>
A man in North Carolina tried to elude police by running into the ocean and swimming away. Little did he know, a shark was swimming just feet away.More >>