Police: Woman in her 80s shot, drives off during attempted robbery in Timmonsville

TIMMONSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – Timmonsville police are looking for the men they say shot a woman in her 80s during an attempted robbery Monday night.

According to Timmonsville Police Chief Billy Brown, the incident happened at the corner of Byrd and Kershaw streets in Timmonsville.

Brown said four men traveling in a newer model BMW were involved. According to the chief, two of the men got out of the car and approached the woman, who was in her vehicle.

The assailants put a gun to the window, and when the woman would not open it, they reportedly shot it out, striking the victim in the arm, Brown said.

He added the woman drove off and the suspects shot at her car before driving off themselves toward Florence.

According to Brown, the woman’s injury is not expected to be life-threatening. A statewide Be On The Lookout was released for the BMW, he said, and investigators expect to have more information after speaking to the victim.

