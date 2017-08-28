Beach renourishment on hold in Surfside Beach because of weather

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Surfside Beach prepared for possible tropical weather by stopping its beach renourishment efforts on Sunday because of rough seas.

The project will not pick back up until weather conditions have calmed down.

“It’s so nice that they’re restoring it, but I hope the storm that’s coming doesn’t take it all back out. I’d hate to see all that work go back out to the ocean,” said visitor Markay Angert.

Mayor Bob Childs knew doing beach renourishment during hurricane season was a risk, but it was the only time the Army Corps of Engineers was available.

“Hopefully, the storms won’t be any worse than they are now or hopefully it’s a mild tropical storm,” said Childs.

The Army Corps of Engineers planned for things like storms and technical issues, so beach renourishment should still finish on time.

Surfside Beach officials are also preparing for tropical weather in other ways.

“Right now we have a couple extra firefighters, emergency personnel and the public works is on standby. So we’re prepared for anything that might come up,” Childs said.

As of 9 p.m. Monday, the system off South Carolina's coast had still developed into Tropical Storm Irma.

