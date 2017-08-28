Florence County investigators seek suspect who robbed local truck stop while armed with a knife

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators are searching for this man in connection with the armed robbery of a Coward truck stop. (Source: Florence County Sheriff's Office)

COWARD, SC (WMBF) – Florence County investigators are looking for the suspect wanted in connection with the armed robbery of a truck stop on Sunday.

According to a press release from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, at 2 a.m. on Sunday, the Coward Truck Stop, located on U.S. 51 in Coward, was robbed by a man who threatened the store clerk with a knife.

The suspect drove off from the store in a black PT Cruiser, the release stated.

Investigators are also wanting to speak with another person who was in the store around the time of the robbery and may have spoken to the suspect.

This person left in a white Chevrolet Impala with a sun roof, according to the FCSO.

Anyone with information regarding either of these people is asked to call FCSO investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 372, or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at (888) CRIME-SC.

