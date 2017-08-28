Coward man identified, arrested after allegedly robbing local truck stop at knife point

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators are searching for this man in connection with the armed robbery of a Coward truck stop. (Source: Florence County Sheriff's Office)

COWARD, SC (WMBF) – A Coward man was located and taken into custody after he allegedly robbed the Coward Truck Stop Sunday morning, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Robert Joseph Webb, 32, was arrested Monday and charged with armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to an FCSO news release.

Webb allegedly entered the truck stop on Highway 52 at about 2 a.m. Sunday and robbed the store clerk at knife point.

On Monday night, the FCSO released images of the suspect and his vehicle, and asked for citizen assistance in identifying and locating the suspect. Within hours, Webb was identified and located at an area convenience store and was taken into custody. The City of Florence Police assisted in apprehending him.

"This was a textbook case of citizen cooperation in apprehending a suspect,” Sheriff Kenney Boone stated. “The citizens of Florence County are law enforcement’s eyes and ears. You help us do our job, and we cannot thank you enough.”

