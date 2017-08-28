Free, reduced-price meals offered to many Horry County students

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – All students at many Horry County schools will be able to receive free and reduced price breakfast and lunches during the 2017-2018 school year, and students at other Horry County schools will be able to apply for school meal programs.

According to a news release from the HCS Office of Food Services, all students enrolled at the following schools may participate in the breakfast and lunch programs at no charge to them, and families will not have to fill out meal applications:

Loris Elementary

Loris Middle

Daisy Elementary

Green Sea Elementary

Green Sea High

Palmetto Bays Elementary

Whittemore Park Middle

Homewood Elementary

Waccamaw Elementary

South Conway Elementary

Pee Dee Elementary

Socastee Elementary

Myrtle Beach Primary

Myrtle Beach Elementary

Myrtle Beach Intermediate

Myrtle Beach Middle

Horry County Education Center

Breakfast and lunch meals follow the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) guidelines for healthy school meals.

“Please encourage students to participate in the school meal programs,” the release states.

Parents may contact their School Food Service Office at 843-488-6925 for additional information. Parents or guardians that do not want their child/children to participate in Community Enrollment Program may wish to discuss this matter with Laura Farmer, Director of School Food Services, on an informal basis. Parents wishing to make a formal appeal may make a request either orally or in writing to Dena Chatfield whose address is: Horry County Schools, P.O. Box 260005 for a hearing to appeal the decision.

Families of students at other Horry County schools requires an application for free or reduced-price meals. Information on what is required for this application is below, from the HCS news release:

The Richard B. Russell National School Lunch Act requires the information on this application. You do not have to give the information, but if you do not, we cannot approve your child for free or reduced price meals. You must include the last four digits of the social security number of the adult household member who signs the application. The last four digits of the social security number is not required when you apply on behalf of a foster child or you list a Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) Program or Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR) case number or other FDPIR identifier for your child or when you indicate that the adult household member signing the application does not have a social security number. We will use your information to determine if your child is eligible for free or reduced price meals, and for administration and enforcement of the lunch and breakfast programs. We MAY share your eligibility information with education, health, and nutrition programs to help them evaluate, fund, or determine benefits for their programs, auditors for program reviews, and law enforcement officials to help them look into violations of program rules.

In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its Agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.

Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g. Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.), should contact the Agency (State or local) where they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.

HCS also included information on how parents can file a complaint of discrimination:

To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, (AD-3027) found online at: http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html, and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632-9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by:

mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture

Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights 1400 Independence Avenue, SW

Washington, D.C. 20250-9410

fax: (202) 690-7442; or

email: program.intake@usda.gov.

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

