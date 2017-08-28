Free, reduced-price meals offered to many Horry County students

Find all the news and information you need for the 2015-2016 school year hereMore >>
Find all the news and information you need for the 2015-2016 school year hereMore >>
The obstruction of justice trial for Sidney Moorer, the man accused of kidnapping missing woman Heather Elvis and obstructing the investigation into her disappearance, begin on Monday with jury selection.More >>
The obstruction of justice trial for Sidney Moorer, the man accused of kidnapping missing woman Heather Elvis and obstructing the investigation into her disappearance, begin on Monday with jury selection.More >>
The devastation in southeast Texas is unprecedented as Hurricane Harvey made landfall in the Lone Star State over the weekend and dumped over 50 inches of rain across large portions of the area.More >>
The devastation in southeast Texas is unprecedented as Hurricane Harvey made landfall in the Lone Star State over the weekend and dumped over 50 inches of rain across large portions of the area.More >>
Florence County investigators are looking for the suspect wanted in connection with the armed robbery of a truck stop on Sunday.More >>
Florence County investigators are looking for the suspect wanted in connection with the armed robbery of a truck stop on Sunday.More >>
All students at many Horry County schools will be able to receive free and reduced price breakfast and lunches during the 2017-2018 school year, and students at other Horry County schools will be able to apply for school meal programsMore >>
All students at many Horry County schools will be able to receive free and reduced price breakfast and lunches during the 2017-2018 school year, and students at other Horry County schools will be able to apply for school meal programsMore >>
One person was arrested after allegedly robbing the Bellacino’s restaurant in Conway Monday morning while armed.More >>
One person was arrested after allegedly robbing the Bellacino’s restaurant in Conway Monday morning while armed.More >>
Before the storm that arrived Friday as a Category 4 hurricane is gone, some parts of Houston and its suburbs could get as much as 50 inches of rain.More >>
Before the storm that arrived Friday as a Category 4 hurricane is gone, some parts of Houston and its suburbs could get as much as 50 inches of rain.More >>
The woman went missing inside her own apartment building, more than a week before her body was found.More >>
The woman went missing inside her own apartment building, more than a week before her body was found.More >>
Thousands of people are going through the same harrowing experiences as this Hurricane Harvey survivor in Rockport, TX.More >>
Thousands of people are going through the same harrowing experiences as this Hurricane Harvey survivor in Rockport, TX.More >>
Tall Tails Animal Rescue in Hankamer, TX is looking for boats and crates to rescue their animals after severe flooding.More >>
Tall Tails Animal Rescue in Hankamer, TX is looking for boats and crates to rescue their animals after severe flooding.More >>
A North Korean missile has flown over Japan, according to news reports.More >>
A North Korean missile has flown over Japan, according to news reports.More >>
One year after the Cajun Navy fleet deployed to pluck stranded families from the flood waters that overwhelmed southeast Louisiana, the volunteer rescuers are mobilizing again.More >>
One year after the Cajun Navy fleet deployed to pluck stranded families from the flood waters that overwhelmed southeast Louisiana, the volunteer rescuers are mobilizing again.More >>
The PIO says citizens in the Pageland area noticed the bus driving erratically and called law enforcement.More >>
The PIO says citizens in the Pageland area noticed the bus driving erratically and called law enforcement.More >>
Emergency officials say all I-26 eastbound lanes in the area of the Jedburg exit have re-opened. However all I-26 westbound lanes remain closed.More >>
Emergency officials say all I-26 eastbound lanes in the area of the Jedburg exit have re-opened. However all I-26 westbound lanes remain closed.More >>
The alligator was taken in the Southwest Alligator Hunting Zone by the hunting party of Bryan Burnside of Brandon near Natchez.More >>
The alligator was taken in the Southwest Alligator Hunting Zone by the hunting party of Bryan Burnside of Brandon near Natchez.More >>