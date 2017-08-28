One arrested in connection with armed robbery of Conway restaura - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

One arrested in connection with armed robbery of Conway restaurant

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
WMBF News partner MyHorryNews.com captured this image from the scene of the search for the suspect (Source: MyHorryNews.com) WMBF News partner MyHorryNews.com captured this image from the scene of the search for the suspect (Source: MyHorryNews.com)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – One person was arrested after allegedly robbing the Bellacino’s restaurant in Conway Monday morning while armed.

According to a press release from the Conway Police Department, officers responded to the restaurant, located on Main Street, at 9:30 a.m. after getting a report of an armed robbery.

Officers then began a search of the area and set up a perimeter, the release stated. The suspect was located and arrested.

The suspect’s name will be released once he has been formally charged.

