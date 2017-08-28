One arrested in connection with armed robbery of Conway restaurant

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

WMBF News partner MyHorryNews.com captured this image from the scene of the search for the suspect (Source: MyHorryNews.com)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – One person was arrested after allegedly robbing the Bellacino’s restaurant in Conway Monday morning while armed.

According to a press release from the Conway Police Department, officers responded to the restaurant, located on Main Street, at 9:30 a.m. after getting a report of an armed robbery.

Officers then began a search of the area and set up a perimeter, the release stated. The suspect was located and arrested.

The suspect’s name will be released once he has been formally charged.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.