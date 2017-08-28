UPDATE: One dead after rear-ending empty log truck in Williamsbu - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

UPDATE: One dead after rear-ending empty log truck in Williamsburg County

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One person has died following an accident on Highway 41 near Cooper Avenue in Williamsburg County.

According to Cpl. Sonny Collins, a pick-up truck was traveling southbound on Highway 41 when it ran into the back of an empty log truck around 6:25 Monday morning.

The driver of the pick-up truck was not wearing a seat belt, and was pronounced dead on the scene. The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

The driver of the log truck was uninjured and will not be charged in this incident. 

