South Carolina Disaster Recovery Office delivers first home to family following 2015 storm

The obstruction of justice trial for Sidney Moorer, the man accused of kidnapping missing woman Heather Elvis and obstructing the investigation into her disappearance, is scheduled to begin on Monday. Mobile users, tap here to watch live Moorer is charged with obstruction of justice for allegedly lying to investigators about making a call to Elvis from a pay phone on the night of her disappearance in December 2013.More >>
Officials with the Horry County Government are warning beach-goers to be aware of strong rip currents Monday in anticipation of what may become Tropical Strom Irma. The National Weather Service has issued warnings of high rip current risks along the coast. They urge that this means the surf is dangerous to all levels of swimmers.More >>
The obstruction of justice trial for Sidney Moorer, the man accused of kidnapping missing woman Heather Elvis and obstructing the investigation into her disappearance, begin on Monday with jury selection.More >>
Horry County has moved to a Level 4 Operating Condition, or OPCON 4, as of Monday morning in anticipation of what may become Tropical Storm ‘Irma.’ OPCON 4 means that Horry County is on “alert” status, which means the county has begun discussions with South Carolina Emergency Management and local municipalities. According to Lisa Bourcier with the Horry County Government, The Horry County Emergency Operations Center is not acti...More >>
One person has died following an accident on Highway 41 near Cooper Avenue in Williamsburg County. According to Cpl. Sonny Collins, a pick-up truck was traveling southbound on Highway 41 when it ran into the back of an empty log truck around 6:25 Monday morning. The driver of the pick-up truck was not wearing a seat belt, and was pronounced dead on the scene.More >>
Before the storm that arrived Friday as a Category 4 hurricane is gone, some parts of Houston and its suburbs could get as much as 50 inches of rain.More >>
The woman went missing inside her own apartment building, more than a week before her body was found.More >>
Thousands of people are going through the same harrowing experiences as this Hurricane Harvey survivor in Rockport, TX.More >>
In the midst of the remnants of Hurricane Harvey, a building exploded in downtown Houston.More >>
Rescuers pluck hundreds of people from rising floodwaters left in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.More >>
One year after the Cajun Navy fleet deployed to pluck stranded families from the flood waters that overwhelmed southeast Louisiana, the volunteer rescuers are mobilizing again.More >>
Germany authorities say they now believe that a male nurse who was convicted of killing patients with overdoses of heart medication killed at least 84 people.More >>
Tall Tails Animal Rescue in Hankamer, TX is looking for boats and crates to rescue their animals after severe flooding.More >>
U.S. Navy says divers have recovered the remains of all 10 sailors who went missing after the USS John S. McCain and an oil tanker collided near Singapore.More >>
Fifteen senior citizens were evacuated from the La Vita Bella nursing home in Dickinson, according to The Daily News in Galveston County.More >>
