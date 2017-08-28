Scotland County Police arrest Virginia woman on 21 felony warrants

SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Virginia woman with twenty one counts of felony warrants.

Barbara Terry McDougald was arrested on August 21 after authorities received complaints of fraud and suspected elderly abuse in 2015.

McDougald was extradited to North Carolina and served with those warrants. She has been charged with 2 counts of felony financial card theft, felony larceny of a motor vehicle, 7 counts of felony identity theft, 6 counts of felony exploitation of an elderly adult, 4 counts of felony financial card fraud, and common law felony forgery.

She is currently being held at the Scotland County Detention Center.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.