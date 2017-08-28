Georgetown County cancels after school activities on Monday - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Georgetown County cancels after school activities on Monday

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
Connect
(Source: Georgetown County, SC Facebook) (Source: Georgetown County, SC Facebook)

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – All after school activities for the Georgetown County School District and Georgetown County Parks & Recreation are canceled for Monday, August 28, according to a tweet from The Georgetown County Emergency Management Division.

Georgetown County is currently operating at OPCON 4, which indicates an “alert status,” in anticipation of what may become Tropical Storm Irma.

The county is also under a Tropical Storm Watch.

For more information on the potential for Tropical Storm Irma, click here. 

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All RIghts Reserved. 

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • WATCH LIVE: Sidney Moorer's obstruction of justice trial

    WATCH LIVE: Sidney Moorer's obstruction of justice trial

    Monday, August 28 2017 2:03 PM EDT2017-08-28 18:03:19 GMT
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)

    The obstruction of justice trial for Sidney Moorer, the man accused of kidnapping missing woman Heather Elvis and obstructing the investigation into her disappearance, is scheduled to begin on Monday. Mobile users, tap here to watch live Moorer is charged with obstruction of justice for allegedly lying to investigators about making a call to Elvis from a pay phone on the night of her disappearance in December 2013. 

    More >>

    The obstruction of justice trial for Sidney Moorer, the man accused of kidnapping missing woman Heather Elvis and obstructing the investigation into her disappearance, is scheduled to begin on Monday. Mobile users, tap here to watch live Moorer is charged with obstruction of justice for allegedly lying to investigators about making a call to Elvis from a pay phone on the night of her disappearance in December 2013. 

    More >>

  • No swimming advisory issued for all Horry County beaches due to threat of strong rip currents

    No swimming advisory issued for all Horry County beaches due to threat of strong rip currents

    Monday, August 28 2017 1:20 PM EDT2017-08-28 17:20:42 GMT
    Source: Midway Fire Rescue on TwitterSource: Midway Fire Rescue on Twitter

    Officials with the Horry County Government are warning beach-goers to be aware of strong rip currents Monday in anticipation of what may become Tropical Strom Irma. The National Weather Service has issued warnings of high rip current risks along the coast. They urge that this means the surf is dangerous to all levels of swimmers.

    More >>

    Officials with the Horry County Government are warning beach-goers to be aware of strong rip currents Monday in anticipation of what may become Tropical Strom Irma. The National Weather Service has issued warnings of high rip current risks along the coast. They urge that this means the surf is dangerous to all levels of swimmers.

    More >>

  • Jury selected for Sidney Moorer's obstruction of justice trial

    Jury selected for Sidney Moorer's obstruction of justice trial

    Monday, August 28 2017 1:12 PM EDT2017-08-28 17:12:08 GMT
    Sidney Moorer appeared in court in late July for a hearing. (Source: WMBF News)Sidney Moorer appeared in court in late July for a hearing. (Source: WMBF News)

    The obstruction of justice trial for Sidney Moorer, the man accused of kidnapping missing woman Heather Elvis and obstructing the investigation into her disappearance, begin on Monday with jury selection.

    More >>

    The obstruction of justice trial for Sidney Moorer, the man accused of kidnapping missing woman Heather Elvis and obstructing the investigation into her disappearance, begin on Monday with jury selection.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly