Georgetown County cancels after school activities on Monday

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – All after school activities for the Georgetown County School District and Georgetown County Parks & Recreation are canceled for Monday, August 28, according to a tweet from The Georgetown County Emergency Management Division.

Georgetown County is currently operating at OPCON 4, which indicates an “alert status,” in anticipation of what may become Tropical Storm Irma.

The county is also under a Tropical Storm Watch.

