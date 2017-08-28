No change in FEMA aid after Matthew, SC ready to help Texas

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The federal response to Hurricane Matthew is pushing forward without any interruption because of Hurricane Harvey at this point. A FEMA representative tells WMBF News it’s too early to know what resources already working in South Carolina might be needed in Texas.

FEMA is in recovery mode in South Carolina according to the representative, the type of manpower that isn’t in demand in Texas at this point. FEMA will pay all eligible costs for Hurricane Matthew recovery, the representative says there is no chance of declared money being shifted to another disaster. FEMA has approved 11,655 applications for individual assistance in South Carolina after Hurricane Matthew. The agency has approved $36.9 million for its individual and households program and $128.1 million in public assistance grants.

Derrec Becker with South Carolina Emergency Management echoed FEMA’s response to WMBF News, saying resources in the state are primarily focused on recovery. Becker says the state is ready to provide emergency responders to Texas, but cannot respond unless a request is filed.

