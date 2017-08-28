FIRST ALERT: River flood warning for the Waccamaw at Conway

CONWAY, SC (WMBF)- A river flood warning has been issued for the Waccamaw River at Conway until further notice. The river will slowly rise to 11.9ft over the next several days. This would put the river at the top of the "minor flood" category.

At that point, expect flooding in yards and along some roads in the Lees Landing, Pitch Landing, and Savannah Buff areas.

The National Weather Service advises “people with interests along the river should take the necessary precautions to protect life and property from the flood waters.”

There will also be a flash flood warning for Horry County beginning at 2:00 PM and will remain in effect until Tuesday morning.

“A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation," according to the National Weather Service's website.

