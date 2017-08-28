No swimming advisory issued for all Horry County beaches due to threat of strong rip currents

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Officials with the Horry County Government are warning beach-goers to be aware of strong rip currents Monday in anticipation of what may become Tropical Storm Irma.

The Horry County Emergency Division has issued a double red flag advisory for all of Horry County Monday afternoon, meaning no swimming is allowed on the beaches.

For all Horry County Beaches: Double Red Flag protocol; knee deep only/no swimming. — Horry County EMD (@HorryEMD) August 28, 2017

The National Weather Service has issued warnings of high rip current risks along the coast early Monday. They urge that this means the surf is dangerous to all levels of swimmers.

Horry and Georgetown counties are under a Tropical Storm Watch.

