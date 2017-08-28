Georgetown County moves to OPCON 4 in anticipation of a possible tropical storm

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Georgetown County has moved Operating Condition, OPCON, level 4 as of Monday morning in anticipation of a possible tropical storm, according to a post on the county’s Facebook page.

OPCON 4 indicates an “alert” status. The county’s Emergency Management Division is working with the S.C. Emergency Management and the National Weather Service to monitor the situation.

The Georgetown Emergency Operations Center has not been activated.

The county says their main concern is strong winds leading to flying debris, and rain.

