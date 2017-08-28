Hear the latest from WMBF News on from Amazon's Alexa! - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Hear the latest from WMBF News on from Amazon's Alexa!

(Source: WMBF News) (Source: WMBF News)

You can now hear the latest from WMBF News on your Amazon Echo and Amazon Dot devices!

Once you add the WMBF News skill to your Amazon device, you can ask Alexa for the latest local forecast from the WMBF First Alert Weather team.

To enable the WMBF News skill:

  • Open the Alexa app or browse to https://alexa.amazon.com and login to the Amazon account associated with your Alexa device.
  • Click Settings >> Flash Briefing >> Get more Flash Briefing content.

  • Search for "WMBF News" in the store.
  • Click Enable to add the skill to your Flash Briefings list.

You can now ask: “Alexa, what’s my Flash Briefing,” or “Alexa, what’s in the news?” to hear the latest forecast from the WMBF First Alert Weather team.

Coming soon: an audio briefing of the top local news stories from our news team – stay tuned!

You can find detailed information about Alexa Flash Briefings by clicking here.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • You’ve got to see this little girl’s unbelievable hole in one

    You’ve got to see this little girl’s unbelievable hole in one

    Tuesday, August 29 2017 9:02 AM EDT2017-08-29 13:02:57 GMT
    Liss Jones' daughter smacks the golf ball, sending it ricocheting around the course. (Source: Liss Jones on Facebook)Liss Jones' daughter smacks the golf ball, sending it ricocheting around the course. (Source: Liss Jones on Facebook)

    What a shot! A 6-year-old girl was caught on camera as she got a physics-defying hole-in-one at a Myrtle Beach mini-golf course. Liss Jones shared the Facebook video of her daughter sinking the amazing shot, smiling all the while.

    More >>

    What a shot! A 6-year-old girl was caught on camera as she got a physics-defying hole-in-one at a Myrtle Beach mini-golf course. Liss Jones shared the Facebook video of her daughter sinking the amazing shot, smiling all the while.

    More >>

  • Breaking

    Highway Patrol identifies vehicle involved in fatal pedestrian hit and run in Georgetown Co.

    Highway Patrol identifies vehicle involved in fatal pedestrian hit and run in Georgetown Co.

    Tuesday, August 29 2017 8:43 AM EDT2017-08-29 12:43:49 GMT
    Foreground: SCHP released these images representing the involved vehicle. (Source: SCHP). Background: Map showing the vicinity where the collision occurred. (Source: Google)Foreground: SCHP released these images representing the involved vehicle. (Source: SCHP). Background: Map showing the vicinity where the collision occurred. (Source: Google)

    A person was killed Monday night while walking along Highway 51 in Georgetown County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The pedestrian was hit by an unidentified vehicle around 9:30 p.m., near the Georgetown County Detention Center, said Corporal Sonny Collins. The vehicle involved left the scene.

    More >>

    A person was killed Monday night while walking along Highway 51 in Georgetown County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The pedestrian was hit by an unidentified vehicle around 9:30 p.m., near the Georgetown County Detention Center, said Corporal Sonny Collins. The vehicle involved left the scene.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT: Rain ending for us as the area of disturbed weather moves north

    FIRST ALERT: Rain ending for us as the area of disturbed weather moves north

    Tuesday, August 29 2017 7:30 AM EDT2017-08-29 11:30:14 GMT
    Grand Strand rain and temp plannerGrand Strand rain and temp planner

    The area of disturbed weather is pushing to the north and even with 40mph winds, it is still not organized enough to be considered a tropical storm. The rain associated with the system is almost completely out of the area. 

    More >>

    The area of disturbed weather is pushing to the north and even with 40mph winds, it is still not organized enough to be considered a tropical storm. The rain associated with the system is almost completely out of the area. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly