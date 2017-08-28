Hear the latest from WMBF News on from Amazon's Alexa!

You can now hear the latest from WMBF News on your Amazon Echo and Amazon Dot devices!

Once you add the WMBF News skill to your Amazon device, you can ask Alexa for the latest local forecast from the WMBF First Alert Weather team.

To enable the WMBF News skill:

Open the Alexa app or browse to https://alexa.amazon.com and login to the Amazon account associated with your Alexa device.

Click Settings >> Flash Briefing >> Get more Flash Briefing content.

Search for "WMBF News" in the store.

Click Enable to add the skill to your Flash Briefings list.

You can now ask: “Alexa, what’s my Flash Briefing,” or “Alexa, what’s in the news?” to hear the latest forecast from the WMBF First Alert Weather team.

Coming soon: an audio briefing of the top local news stories from our news team – stay tuned!

You can find detailed information about Alexa Flash Briefings by clicking here.

