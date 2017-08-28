Hear the latest from WMBF News on Amazon's Alexa!

Hurricane Irma intensified rapidly overnight and is now a category 2 hurricane with 100 mph winds.More >>
Hurricane Irma intensified rapidly overnight and is now a category 2 hurricane with 100 mph winds.More >>
Local law enforcement agencies now have access to surplus military gear restricted for more than two years after a President Barack Obama executive order banned the sale of armored vehicles, bayonets, grenade launchers and certain weapons. President Donald Trump reversed the ban with an executive order of his own Monday.More >>
Local law enforcement agencies now have access to surplus military gear restricted for more than two years after a President Barack Obama executive order banned the sale of armored vehicles, bayonets, grenade launchers and certain weapons. President Donald Trump reversed the ban with an executive order of his own Monday.More >>
The staff of the CresCom Bank in Conway, the recent target of a bank robbery that claimed the lives of two employees, showed their appreciation to the Myrtle Beach Police Department by serving them breakfast Wednesday.More >>
The staff of the CresCom Bank in Conway, the recent target of a bank robbery that claimed the lives of two employees, showed their appreciation to the Myrtle Beach Police Department by serving them breakfast Wednesday.More >>
Two people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash on West highway 576 in Marion County Wednesday night. A fire engine, a rescue unit and a medic responded to the accident at the red light at West Hwy. 576 and West Hwy. 76 at about 8:20 p.m. Wednesday night, according to a Facebook post from the Marion Rural Fire DepartmentMore >>
Two people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash on West highway 576 in Marion County Wednesday night. A fire engine, a rescue unit and a medic responded to the accident at the red light at West Hwy. 576 and West Hwy. 76 at about 8:20 p.m. Wednesday night, according to a Facebook post from the Marion Rural Fire DepartmentMore >>
A jury has returned a verdict of guilty in the obstruction of justice trial for Sidney Moorer.More >>
A jury has returned a verdict of guilty in the obstruction of justice trial for Sidney Moorer.More >>
Wells Fargo now says 3.5 million customers were impacted by its fake accounts scandal, up from the 2.1 million accounts it originally estimated.More >>
Wells Fargo now says 3.5 million customers were impacted by its fake accounts scandal, up from the 2.1 million accounts it originally estimated.More >>
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.More >>
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.More >>
Harvey death toll surpasses 30; more fatalities expected in coming days during searches for the missing.More >>
Harvey death toll surpasses 30; more fatalities expected in coming days during searches for the missing.More >>
Harvey's floodwaters started dropping across much of the Houston area and the storm weakened slightly Wednesday but major dangers remained for the Gulf Coast area.More >>
Harvey's floodwaters started dropping across much of the Houston area and the storm weakened slightly Wednesday but major dangers remained for the Gulf Coast area.More >>
Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is expected to become a major hurricane Thursday night.More >>
Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is expected to become a major hurricane Thursday night.More >>
South Korea's military says the U.S. flew B-1B supersonic bombers and F-35 fighter jets over South Korea in a show of force following North Korea's latest ballistic missile launch.More >>
South Korea's military says the U.S. flew B-1B supersonic bombers and F-35 fighter jets over South Korea in a show of force following North Korea's latest ballistic missile launch.More >>
A jury has returned a verdict of guilty in the obstruction of justice trial for Sidney Moorer.More >>
A jury has returned a verdict of guilty in the obstruction of justice trial for Sidney Moorer.More >>
The therapy will rewire white blood cells to attack cancer cells.More >>
The therapy will rewire white blood cells to attack cancer cells.More >>
Company spokeswoman says flooded chemical plant in small town northeast of Houston is poised to explode, though the timing and the extent of the danger are not clear.More >>
Company spokeswoman says flooded chemical plant in small town northeast of Houston is poised to explode, though the timing and the extent of the danger are not clear.More >>
A baby left all alone inside of a car caused some panic Wednesday at Restaurant Depot. Another shopper in the parking lot noticed the baby and worked to get help.More >>
A baby left all alone inside of a car caused some panic Wednesday at Restaurant Depot. Another shopper in the parking lot noticed the baby and worked to get help.More >>