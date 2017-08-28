Horry County moves to OPCON 4 in anticipation of a possible trop - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Horry County moves to OPCON 4 in anticipation of a possible tropical storm; SCDOT preparing

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
(Source: WMBF) (Source: WMBF)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County has moved to a Level 4 Operating Condition, or OPCON 4, as of Monday morning in anticipation of what may become Tropical Storm ‘Irma.’

OPCON 4 means that Horry County is on “alert” status, which means the county has begun discussions with South Carolina Emergency Management and local municipalities.

According to Lisa Bourcier with the Horry County Government, The Horry County Emergency Operations Center is not activated at this time, but they will continue to monitor conditions closely.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect today for both Horry and Georgetown counties, meaning potentially hazardous weather is likely in the next 48 hours.

Horry County may see wind gusts of 35 miles per hour and up to six inches of rain. Citizens are reminded never to drive through standing water and to report any power outages or downed power lines to utility companies. 

The South Carolina Department of Transportation is preparing as well. In a news release, they announced their plans for have half of their maintenance workers on stand-by starting at 7:00 Monday night to clear trees, debris, and close roads as need be. The remaining workers will inspect roads that are prone to flooding. 

If wind speeds exceed 25 mph, "the moveable bridges in these counties will be locked down in a position for vehicular traffic only," the release states. 

For more information on the potential for Tropical Storm Irma, click here. 

