Horry County moves to OPCON 4 in anticipation of a possible tropical storm

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County has moved to a Level 4 Operating Condition, or OPCON 4, as of Monday morning in anticipation of what may become Tropical Storm ‘Irma.’

OPCON 4 means that Horry County is on “alert” status, which means the county has begun discussions with South Carolina Emergency Management and local municipalities.

According to Lisa Bourcier with the Horry County Government, The Horry County Emergency Operations Center is not activated at this time, but they will continue to monitor conditions closely.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect today for both Horry and Georgetown counties, meaning potentially hazardous weather is likely in the next 48 hours.

Horry County may see wind gusts of 35 miles per hour and up to six inches of rain. Citizens are reminded never to drive through standing water and to report any power outages or downed power lines to utility companies. 

For more information on the potential for Tropical Storm Irma, click here. 

     Georgetown County has moved Operating Condition, OPCON, level 4 as of Monday morning in anticipation of a possible tropical storm, according to a post on the county's Facebook page. OPCON 4 indicates an "alert" status. The county's Emergency Management Division is working with the S.C. Emergency Management and the National Weather Service to monitor the situation. 

     Horry County has moved to a Level 4 Operating Condition, or OPCON 4, as of Monday morning in anticipation of what may become Tropical Storm 'Irma.' OPCON 4 means that Horry County is on "alert" status, which means the county has begun discussions with South Carolina Emergency Management and local municipalities. According to Lisa Bourcier with the Horry County Government, The Horry County Emergency Operations Center is not activated at this time, but they will continue to monitor conditions closely.

    A tropical storm watch is now in effect for Horry and Georgetown Counties. The National Hurricane Center and the National Weather Service have issued tropical storm watches for Horry and Georgetown Counties through early Tuesday. A tropical storm watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within 48 hours.  

