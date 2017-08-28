WATCH LIVE: Sidney Moorer's obstruction of justice trial - Day 3

The obstruction of justice trial for Sidney Moorer, the man accused of kidnapping missing woman Heather Elvis and obstructing the investigation into her disappearance, continues into its third day Wednesday.More >>
The obstruction of justice trial for Sidney Moorer, the man accused of kidnapping missing woman Heather Elvis and obstructing the investigation into her disappearance, continues into its third day Wednesday.More >>
Families looking to beat the heat this summer can skate on the ice rink at the Florence Civic Center starting Thursday. It will be decked out in beach and summer-themed décor and colored blue for a limited time.More >>
Families looking to beat the heat this summer can skate on the ice rink at the Florence Civic Center starting Thursday. It will be decked out in beach and summer-themed décor and colored blue for a limited time.More >>
An area of thunderstorms near the Cape Verde Islands off the coast of Africa is looking very well organized. According to the National Hurricane Center it has a 100% chance of becoming "Irma" later today.More >>
An area of thunderstorms near the Cape Verde Islands off the coast of Africa is looking very well organized. According to the National Hurricane Center it has a 100% chance of becoming "Irma" later today.More >>
A man reportedly broke into a Myrtle Beach restaurant early Tuesday morning, but the only thing he managed to steal was a counterfeit $50 bill left in the register.More >>
A man reportedly broke into a Myrtle Beach restaurant early Tuesday morning, but the only thing he managed to steal was a counterfeit $50 bill left in the register.More >>
The Coastal Carolina University Athletics Department is collecting supplies to assist those in Texas affected by Hurricane Harvey and the flooding in its aftermath. CCU students and staff, and community members are encourages to participate in the relief efforts.More >>
The Coastal Carolina University Athletics Department is collecting supplies to assist those in Texas affected by Hurricane Harvey and the flooding in its aftermath. CCU students and staff, and community members are encourages to participate in the relief efforts.More >>
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.More >>
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.More >>
A group of Dalraida residents expressed extreme relief as they learned that the man who made them “prisoners” in their own homes will not be returning to their neighborhood after receiving a hefty prison term.More >>
A group of Dalraida residents expressed extreme relief as they learned that the man who made them “prisoners” in their own homes will not be returning to their neighborhood after receiving a hefty prison term.More >>
Deputies said a woman was headed home with her 11-year-old son when he called 911 about her erratic driving.More >>
Deputies said a woman was headed home with her 11-year-old son when he called 911 about her erratic driving.More >>
After five days of torrential rain, the latest weather forecast predicts less than an inch of rain and perhaps even sunshine for the Houston area.More >>
After five days of torrential rain, the latest weather forecast predicts less than an inch of rain and perhaps even sunshine for the Houston area.More >>
The disaster is unfolding on an epic scale, with the nation's fourth-largest city mostly paralyzed by the storm that has parked itself over the Gulf Coast.More >>
The disaster is unfolding on an epic scale, with the nation's fourth-largest city mostly paralyzed by the storm that has parked itself over the Gulf Coast.More >>
Not many people can experienced the week Larissa McCorkle has had. Her youngest daughter, 25 year old LaChandra Ciera McCorkle died Saturday afternoon in a collision with a marked Charlotte Mecklenburg Police vehicle.More >>
Not many people can experienced the week Larissa McCorkle has had. Her youngest daughter, 25 year old LaChandra Ciera McCorkle died Saturday afternoon in a collision with a marked Charlotte Mecklenburg Police vehicle.More >>
Charges have been filed against an Arkansas couple accused of committing sexual acts in public places and recording them in Jonesboro.More >>
Charges have been filed against an Arkansas couple accused of committing sexual acts in public places and recording them in Jonesboro.More >>
Even when the car stopped, the suspect was still trying to get the driver to get out, but the driver took off again with him still holding on.More >>
Even when the car stopped, the suspect was still trying to get the driver to get out, but the driver took off again with him still holding on.More >>