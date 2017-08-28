WATCH LIVE: Sidney Moorer's obstruction of justice trial - Day 3

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The obstruction of justice trial for Sidney Moorer, the man accused of kidnapping missing woman Heather Elvis and obstructing the investigation into her disappearance, continues into its third day Wednesday.

Moorer is charged with obstruction of justice for allegedly lying to investigators about making a call to Elvis from a pay phone on the night of her disappearance in December 2013. This was revealed during his first trial last year, which was for a kidnapping charge.

The defendant previously appeared in court at the end of July for a hearing to discuss issues ahead of the start of the Aug. 28 trial, including a motion by the defense to suppress evidence.

One of those pieces of evidence is a taped Dec. 20, 2013 interview between Moorer and a detective with the Horry County Police Department. It was played during the July 31 hearing.

During that interview, the defendant was heard talking about the night Elvis was last heard from. He said he and his wife, Tammy Moorer, were together throughout the evening.

The defendant was also heard saying that he stopped to call Elvis from a pay phone because he was concerned about notes she had been leaving and her driving down his street.

This will be Moorer’s second time going to trial in regards to Elvis’ disappearance.

His initial 2016 kidnapping trial ended in a mistrial. A new trial date has not yet been set on that charge.

Tammy Moorer is also charged with kidnapping in the case, but she has yet to go to trial on her charge. A date has not been scheduled.

