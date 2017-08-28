FIRST ALERT: System still not Irma, but heavy rain on the way

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The area of disturbed weather off the Georgia and South Carolina coast remains disorganized, but is still forecast to become a minimal tropical storm later this evening or tonight.

Hurricane Hunter aircraft investigating the tropical system off the South Carolina coast were able to fine tropical storm force winds of 40 mph, however, there is still no well defined area of circulation or a well defined center. For that reason, it has not been upgraded to a tropical storm.

Despite this, the impacts across our area remain the same through the late evening and overnight hours tonight.

A tropical storm watch remains in effect for Horry and Georgetown Counties. A tropical storm watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within 48 hours. Tropical storm warnings have been issued for the Outer Banks of North Carolina

The forecast track for what will likely soon be Tropical Storm Irma is very near the coast of South Carolina and the Grand Strand through from late this evening and tonight. The system is forecast to become Tropical Storm Irma by late tonight.

The system will not become a strong tropical storm or hurricane. The latest forecast track from the National Hurricane Center indicates a minimal tropical storm with winds of 40 mph as the system passes near or over the region late tonight.

RAINFALL IMPACTS: Locally heavy rain will be likely at times from late this afternoon through the overnight hours. The heaviest rain will be in areas along and east of Interstate 95. Rain totals may reach as high as 2 to 4 inches in these areas with isolated rainfall totals of 6 inches possible. Much of the rain may fall in a short amount of time and could lead to areas of significant street flooding. For this reason, a FLASH FLOOD WATCH is now in effect for all areas east of Interstate 95 including the Grand Strand, Florence, Marion, Dillon, Lumberton and Kingstree.

WIND IMPACTS: The system is forecast to be a minimal tropical storm as it moves near and pass the region later tonight. Strong and damaging winds are not likely. The gustiest winds will occur for areas along the immediate beaches where gusts of 35 to 40 are possible late this evening through tonight. Inland areas will only see winds of 20 to 25 mph. No power outages are expected.

TORNADO RISK: There will be a very low risk of an isolated tornado near the coast late this evening and tonight as rain bands rotate onshore. The risk of isolated tornadoes is highly dependent on the exact track of the system. A path offshore would result in a much lower tornado risk, while a track along or just inland of the beaches would lead to a higher risk of isolated tornadoes.

RIP CURRENTS AND EROSION: Dangerous rip currents are likely today and Tuesday as gusty northeast winds create very rough surf. Some minor beach erosion is likely as well. Very dangerous boating conditions will develop tonight and linger into early Tuesday.

The system will be rapidly pulling away from the region by Tuesday morning with quickly improving weather conditions through the day on Tuesday.

