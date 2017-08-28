FIRST ALERT: System off shore has still not developed but rain will continue

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The area of disturbed weather off the Georgia and South Carolina coast remains disorganized, but still may become a weak tropical storm late tonight or early Tuesday morning.

As of the 11:00 Advisory from the National Hurricane Center, the weak tropical system off shore has yet to become a tropical storm. The center of circulation was located just off the coast of Charleston and moving to the northeast. The system will move up the coast through early Tuesday morning and then pull away from the region on Tuesday.

Despite this, the impacts across our area remain the same through the overnight hours tonight.

RAINFALL IMPACTS: Locally heavy rain will be likely at times from through the overnight hours. The heaviest rain will be in areas along and east of Interstate 95. Rain totals may reach as high as 2 to 4 inches in these areas with isolated rainfall totals of 6 inches possible. Many areas in the Grand Strand have already seen 2 inches of rain. A FLASH FLOOD WATCH remains in effect for all areas east of Interstate 95 including the Grand Strand, Florence, Marion, Dillon, Lumberton and Kingstree, but the threat of flooding is decreasing tonight.

WIND IMPACTS: Strong and damaging winds are not likely. The gustiest winds will occur for areas along the immediate beaches where a few gusts of 35 to 40 are possible through tonight. Inland areas will only see winds of 20 to 25 mph. No power outages are expected.

TORNADO RISK: There will be a very low risk of an isolated tornado near the coast late tonight as rain bands rotate onshore. The risk of isolated tornadoes is highly dependent on the exact track of the system. A path offshore would result in a much lower tornado risk, while a track along or just inland of the beaches would lead to a higher risk of isolated tornadoes.

RIP CURRENTS AND EROSION: Dangerous rip currents are likely today and Tuesday as gusty northeast winds create very rough surf. Some minor beach erosion is likely as well. Very dangerous boating conditions will develop tonight and linger into early Tuesday.

The system will be rapidly pulling away from the region by Tuesday morning with quickly improving weather conditions through the day on Tuesday.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.