Hundreds gather for service honoring CresCom victim

Georgetown County has moved Operating Condition, OPCON, level 4 as of Monday morning in anticipation of a possible tropical storm, according to a post on the county’s Facebook page. OPCON 4 indicates an “alert” status. The county’s Emergency Management Division is working with the S.C. Emergency Management and the National Weather Service to monitor the situation.More >>
Horry County has moved to a Level 4 Operating Condition, or OPCON 4, as of Monday morning in anticipation of what may become Tropical Storm ‘Irma.’ OPCON 4 means that Horry County is on “alert” status, which means the county has begun discussions with South Carolina Emergency Management and local municipalities. According to Lisa Bourcier with the Horry County Government, The Horry County Emergency Operations Center is not acti...More >>
A tropical storm watch is now in effect for Horry and Georgetown Counties. The National Hurricane Center and the National Weather Service have issued tropical storm watches for Horry and Georgetown Counties through early Tuesday. A tropical storm watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within 48 hours.More >>
Hundreds of people attended the celebration of Donna Majors life on Sunday. Family, friends, law enforcement officers, and Conway city officials packed the New Spring Church in Myrtle Beach to honor the Conway Mother. “She was just a sweet person who would do anything for you who always had a smile on her face. Loved her family, loved her children, loved her husband. And enjoyed the people that she worked with,”More >>
Surfside Beach is taking steps to rebuild their pier after it was destroyed by Hurricane Matthew last October. On Saturday, a team went before Surfside Beach town council and the public to go over three different pier rebuild options. Council did not vote on a specific pier design, but they did decide that the new pier would be concrete.More >>
The woman went missing inside her own apartment building, more than a week before her body was found.More >>
Before the storm that arrived Friday as a Category 4 hurricane is gone, some parts of Houston and its suburbs could get as much as 50 inches of rain.More >>
Rescuers pluck hundreds of people from rising floodwaters left in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.More >>
Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.More >>
One year after the Cajun Navy fleet deployed to pluck stranded families from the flood waters that overwhelmed southeast Louisiana, the volunteer rescuers are mobilizing again.More >>
Germany authorities say they now believe that a male nurse who was convicted of killing patients with overdoses of heart medication killed at least 84 people.More >>
U.S. Navy says divers have recovered the remains of all 10 sailors who went missing after the USS John S. McCain and an oil tanker collided near Singapore.More >>
Trump administration prepares to lift limits on providing surplus military equipment to local police.More >>
If you have Blue Cross Blue Shield health insurance - heads up. Big changes coming your way. A few weeks ago the health insurance provider announced they were pulling out of certain counties completely in the state of Georgia.More >>
The Live 5 Weather team declared Monday a First Alert Weather Day with impacts expected from a possible tropical cyclone off the Carolina coast.More >>
