Hundreds gather for service honoring CresCom victim - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Hundreds gather for service honoring CresCom victim

By Erin Edwards, Reporter
Connect
Donna Major (Source: Donna Major's Facebook page) Donna Major (Source: Donna Major's Facebook page)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Hundreds of people attended the celebration of Donna Majors life on Sunday. Family, friends, law enforcement officers, and Conway city officials packed the New Spring Church in Myrtle Beach to honor the Conway Mother.

 “She was just a sweet person who would do anything for you who always had a smile on her face. Loved her family, loved her children, loved her husband. And enjoyed the people that she worked with,” said Pamela Anderson.

Major was killed on August 21, when Brandon Council held up the CresCom Bank and shot and killed Major and Katie Skeen.

Major leaves behind her husband, three kids, and three grandchildren. Family members told stories about Donna at the service. Her daughter, who lives down the street from Donna said she will miss seeing her golf cart drive away as she screams “I love you”. Her husband said he’ll miss her warm smile.

 “She had a great smile. She was just a beautiful woman,” said Ernest Anderson.

 “I can picture her whenever he walked in her smiling at him and talking to him. I can just picture that,” said Pamela Anderson.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Georgetown County moves to OPCON 4 in anticipation of a possible tropical storm

    Georgetown County moves to OPCON 4 in anticipation of a possible tropical storm

    Monday, August 28 2017 8:48 AM EDT2017-08-28 12:48:51 GMT
    (Source: Georgetown County, SC Facebook)(Source: Georgetown County, SC Facebook)

     Georgetown County has moved Operating Condition, OPCON, level 4 as of Monday morning in anticipation of a possible tropical storm, according to a post on the county’s Facebook page. OPCON 4 indicates an “alert” status. The county’s Emergency Management Division is working with the S.C. Emergency Management and the National Weather Service to monitor the situation. 

    More >>

     Georgetown County has moved Operating Condition, OPCON, level 4 as of Monday morning in anticipation of a possible tropical storm, according to a post on the county’s Facebook page. OPCON 4 indicates an “alert” status. The county’s Emergency Management Division is working with the S.C. Emergency Management and the National Weather Service to monitor the situation. 

    More >>

  • Horry County moves to OPCON 4 in anticipation of a possible tropical storm

    Horry County moves to OPCON 4 in anticipation of a possible tropical storm

    Monday, August 28 2017 8:34 AM EDT2017-08-28 12:34:29 GMT
    (Source: WMBF)(Source: WMBF)

     Horry County has moved to a Level 4 Operating Condition, or OPCON 4, as of Monday morning in anticipation of what may become Tropical Storm ‘Irma.’ OPCON 4 means that Horry County is on “alert” status, which means the county has begun discussions with South Carolina Emergency Management and local municipalities. According to Lisa Bourcier with the Horry County Government, The Horry County Emergency Operations Center is not acti...

    More >>

     Horry County has moved to a Level 4 Operating Condition, or OPCON 4, as of Monday morning in anticipation of what may become Tropical Storm ‘Irma.’ OPCON 4 means that Horry County is on “alert” status, which means the county has begun discussions with South Carolina Emergency Management and local municipalities. According to Lisa Bourcier with the Horry County Government, The Horry County Emergency Operations Center is not acti...

    More >>

  • breaking

    FIRST ALERT: Updates to forecast in anticipation of Tropical Storm Irma

    FIRST ALERT: Updates to forecast in anticipation of Tropical Storm Irma

    Monday, August 28 2017 5:20 AM EDT2017-08-28 09:20:25 GMT
    Current forecast trackCurrent forecast track

    A tropical storm watch is now in effect for Horry and Georgetown Counties.  The National Hurricane Center and the National Weather Service have issued tropical storm watches for Horry and Georgetown Counties through early Tuesday.  A tropical storm watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within 48 hours.  

    More >>

    A tropical storm watch is now in effect for Horry and Georgetown Counties.  The National Hurricane Center and the National Weather Service have issued tropical storm watches for Horry and Georgetown Counties through early Tuesday.  A tropical storm watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within 48 hours.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly