UPDATE: Two injured after jet-ski accident in Little River

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue responded to 4491 Mineola Avenue in Little River for a report of a jet-ski accident Sunday afternoon, according to a tweet from their Twitter account.

Two people were transported with non-life threatening injuries. One patient was considered critical and the other patient had minor injuries.

@hcfirerescue FINAL UPDATE-Jet Ski Crash-4491 MINEOLA AVE-HCFR removed, treated, transported 1 Critical & 1 Minor Neither life-threatening — Horry County Fire (@hcfirerescue) August 27, 2017

