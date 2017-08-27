UPDATE: Two injured after jet-ski accident in Little River - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

UPDATE: Two injured after jet-ski accident in Little River

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
LITTLE RIVER, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue responded to 4491 Mineola Avenue in Little River for a report of a jet-ski accident Sunday afternoon, according to a tweet from their Twitter account. 

Two people were transported with non-life threatening injuries. One patient was considered critical and the other patient had minor injuries. 

