PHOTOS: Car crashes into Canterbury Apartments; no injuries reported

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Crews were called to Canterbury Apartments in Carolina Forest Sunday afternoon after a car crashed into an apartment building.

According to Mark Nugent with Horry County Fire Rescue, the car crashed into the building around 3:00.

No injuries were reported.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating to cause of the accident.

This is a developing story, check back with WMBF News for more information.

