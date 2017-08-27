Tropics Update: Wet Start to the Week for the Coast - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Tropics Update: Wet Start to the Week for the Coast

By Sean Bailey, Meteorologist
Sunday Morning NHC Update Sunday Morning NHC Update
Expected Track of Low Expected Track of Low
Rain Chances Monday Afternoon Rain Chances Monday Afternoon
Rain Planner Monday Rain Planner Monday
Rip Current Risk Rip Current Risk

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - We are watching an area of low pressure develop off the coast on Sunday. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) estimates this system, known for now as "92L," has a 40% to 50% chance of becoming a tropical storm. 

The track of this storm has consistently been trending offshore. However, there is the possibility of some showers and isolated thunderstorms reaching land, depending on how close this low tracks to the coast. The time frame looks to be for the later afternoon and evening and favors the coast along the Grand Strand over the Pee Dee. 

In addition to the possible soggy afternoon drive, the beach conditions will be windy and rough. Winds are estimated to be near 20 to 25 MPH, and the rip current risk will be higher Monday into Tuesday.  

Do expect improvements though as we head through mid-week. Tuesday expect to see only lingering rain showers along the coast in the morning, followed by clearing skies by the afternoon. Temperatures remain cool and the humidity is low

