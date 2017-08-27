Tropics Update: Wet Start to the Week for the Coast

A Florence man has been charged with attempted murder after getting into a physical altercation and reportedly firing a gun at another man Saturday night, according to Lt. Mike Brandt with the Florence County Police Department. Florence Police were called to the 1100 block of June Lane around 5:30 Saturday night in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers discovered Jaidonn E. James had reportedly shot at another man and a physical fight ensued.More >>
Multiple departments responded to a report of a possible bomb threat Saturday at the Marina Inn at Grande Dunes in Myrtle Beach, confirms Captain Joey Crosby with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.The call came in around 4:15 PM , and the Myrtle Beach Police Department responded as well as North Myrtle Beach Police and K-9 units. The scene was cleared around 6:30 PM, and according to Captain Crosby, officers did not find anything that would have been deemed suspicious.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal motorcycle accident that happened Saturday afternoon. The accident happened on Sims Reach Road around 1:00 Saturday afternoon, according to LCpl. Matt Southern with SCHP. The victim was driving southbound on Sims Reach Road on his motorcycle when he ran off the road and stuck a guardrail. The victim was wearing a helmet, but was pronounced dead on scene.
Two people are recovering after being shot at a Florence County night club early Saturday morning. According to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened around 2:15 AM Saturday at Club Equator on Pamplico Highway. Two victims were shot inside the club and were transported to the hospital where they are receiving treatment.
Police said the family was walking down the around around 1 p.m. Friday when a woman in her 50s swerved into them. One adult and two children are in critical condition and one adult in serious condition.
"As soon as saw it my hair stood up. Because it was ... I've never seen anything like that before."
More than three years after Georgia lawmakers endorsed the project, a statue paying tribute to civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. will be installed on the state Capitol grounds.
Officials with the Department of Natural Resources have identified the former Columbia fireman who went missing on Lake Murray Friday evening.
