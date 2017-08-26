Florence man charged with attempted murder after reportedly shooting at, fighting another man

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A Florence man has been charged with attempted murder after getting into a physical altercation and reportedly firing a gun at another man Saturday night, according to Lt. Mike Brandt with the Florence County Police Department.

Florence Police were called to the 1100 block of June Lane around 5:30 Saturday night in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers discovered Jaidonn E. James had reportedly shot at another man and a physical fight ensued.

Both suspects were taken to the hospital as a result of their injuries from the fight. The other suspect was not shot.

James has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

