Florence man charged with attempted murder after reportedly shooting at, fighting another man

A Florence man has been charged with attempted murder after getting into a physical altercation and reportedly firing a gun at another man Saturday night, according to Lt. Mike Brandt with the Florence County Police Department. Florence Police were called to the 1100 block of June Lane around 5:30 Saturday night in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers discovered Jaidonn E. James had reportedly shot at another man and a physical fight ensued.More >>
Multiple departments responded to a report of a possible bomb threat Saturday at the Marina Inn at Grande Dunes in Myrtle Beach, confirms Captain Joey Crosby with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.The call came in around 4:15 PM , and the Myrtle Beach Police Department responded as well as North Myrtle Beach Police and K-9 units. The scene was cleared around 6:30 PM, and according to Captain Crosby, officers did not find anything that would have been deemed suspicious.More >>
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal motorcycle accident that happened Saturday afternoon. The accident happened on Sims Reach Road around 1:00 Saturday afternoon, according to LCpl. Matt Southern with SCHP. The victim was driving southbound on Sims Reach Road on his motorcycle when he ran off the road and stuck a guardrail. The victim was wearing a helmet, but was pronounced dead on scene.More >>
Two people are recovering after being shot at a Florence County night club early Saturday morning. According to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened around 2:15 AM Saturday at Club Equator on Pamplico Highway. Two victims were shot inside the club and were transported to the hospital where they are receiving treatment.More >>
Thirty-one South Carolinians have volunteered their time to assist those affected by Hurricane Harvey. According to a news release from the Red Cross, The Palmetto South Carolina Region has deployed 31 volunteers to areas affected by Harvey. More than 125 Red Cross emergency response vehicles are activated, and 3 of those vehicles are from South Carolina. Those emergency response vehicles provide ready-to-eat meals, cots, blankets, and much more to ...More >>
Officials with the Department of Natural Resources have identified the former Columbia fireman who went missing on Lake Murray Friday evening.More >>
One woman who claims to be the woman who stole several bottles of alcohol from a Shreveport liquor store has turned herself into police.More >>
When used for the right reasons GoFundMe accounts are very helpful, but it has also been a source of Internet panhandling. People have been known to use the fundraising website try to raise money for some of the most absurd things, from butt implants to a guy who needs a treadmill so he can run indoors during the winter.More >>
