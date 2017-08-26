Florence man charged with attempted murder after reportedly shoo - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Florence man charged with attempted murder after reportedly shooting at, fighting another man

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
Connect
Source: Raycom Media Source: Raycom Media

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A Florence man has been charged with attempted murder after getting into a physical altercation and reportedly firing a gun at another man Saturday night, according to Lt. Mike Brandt with the Florence County Police Department.

Florence Police were called to the 1100 block of June Lane around 5:30 Saturday night in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers discovered Jaidonn E. James had reportedly shot at another man and a physical fight ensued.

Both suspects were taken to the hospital as a result of their injuries from the fight. The other suspect was not shot.

James has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. 

Check back with WMBF News for more information as it becomes available. 

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved. 

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Florence man charged with attempted murder after reportedly shooting at, fighting another man

    Florence man charged with attempted murder after reportedly shooting at, fighting another man

    Saturday, August 26 2017 9:22 PM EDT2017-08-27 01:22:56 GMT
    Source: Raycom MediaSource: Raycom Media

    A Florence man has been charged with attempted murder after getting into a physical altercation and reportedly firing a gun at another man Saturday night, according to Lt. Mike Brandt with the Florence County Police Department. Florence Police were called to the 1100 block of June Lane around 5:30 Saturday night in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers discovered Jaidonn E. James had reportedly shot at another man and a physical fight ensued.

    More >>

    A Florence man has been charged with attempted murder after getting into a physical altercation and reportedly firing a gun at another man Saturday night, according to Lt. Mike Brandt with the Florence County Police Department. Florence Police were called to the 1100 block of June Lane around 5:30 Saturday night in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers discovered Jaidonn E. James had reportedly shot at another man and a physical fight ensued.

    More >>

  • breaking

    UPDATE: Marina Inn possible bomb threat cleared by police; nothing suspicious was found

    UPDATE: Marina Inn possible bomb threat cleared by police; nothing suspicious was found

    Saturday, August 26 2017 6:43 PM EDT2017-08-26 22:43:35 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Multiple departments responded to a report of a possible bomb threat Saturday at the Marina Inn at Grande Dunes in Myrtle Beach, confirms Captain Joey Crosby with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.The call came in around 4:15 PM , and the Myrtle Beach Police Department responded as well as North Myrtle Beach Police and K-9 units. The scene was cleared around 6:30 PM, and according to Captain Crosby, officers did not find anything that would have been deemed suspicious. 

    More >>

    Multiple departments responded to a report of a possible bomb threat Saturday at the Marina Inn at Grande Dunes in Myrtle Beach, confirms Captain Joey Crosby with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.The call came in around 4:15 PM , and the Myrtle Beach Police Department responded as well as North Myrtle Beach Police and K-9 units. The scene was cleared around 6:30 PM, and according to Captain Crosby, officers did not find anything that would have been deemed suspicious. 

    More >>

  • One dead after motorcycle accident in Williamsburg County

    One dead after motorcycle accident in Williamsburg County

    Saturday, August 26 2017 5:36 PM EDT2017-08-26 21:36:44 GMT
    Source: Raycom MediaSource: Raycom Media

    The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal motorcycle accident that happened Saturday afternoon. The accident happened on Sims Reach Road around 1:00 Saturday afternoon, according to LCpl. Matt Southern with SCHP. The victim was driving southbound on Sims Reach Road on his motorcycle when he ran off the road and stuck a guardrail. The victim was wearing a helmet, but was pronounced dead on scene.  

    More >>

    The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal motorcycle accident that happened Saturday afternoon. The accident happened on Sims Reach Road around 1:00 Saturday afternoon, according to LCpl. Matt Southern with SCHP. The victim was driving southbound on Sims Reach Road on his motorcycle when he ran off the road and stuck a guardrail. The victim was wearing a helmet, but was pronounced dead on scene.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly